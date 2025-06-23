Tragedy struck at Bazabe village in Albasu Local Government Area of Kano state on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Kano state - Two men suffocated to death while trying to retrieve a cell phone from a pit latrine in Kano state.

The tragic incident that claimed the lives of the two 40-year-old men occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Bazabe village in Albasu Local Government Area of the state.

The victims were confirmed dead in the hospital. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: EMMANUEL AREWA/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The Kano State Fire Service spokesperson, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, identified the two men as Usman Muhammed and Ibrahim Inuwa.

According to Abdullahi, the victims suffocated to death in the latrine.

As reported by The Punch, Abdullahi made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

“We received an emergency call at Takai fire station from one inspector, Auwalu, at about 11:16 am, that two men were trapped in a pit latrine.

“We immediately sent out a team to the scene to rescue the victims.

“Muhammad was trying to retrieve his handset that fell into the pit toilet, when he got trapped.

” Thereafter, the second victim, Inuwa, tied a rope around him, entered the pit latrine with the intention to help him out, but also got trapped.”

The fire service public relations officer disclosed that both men were rescued unconscious and conveyed to a hospital.

Abdullahi added that the doctors on duty at the hospital confirmed them dead.

He said the incident had been reported to the Divisional Police Office in Albasu.

In a similar incident, a 40-year-old man based in Kano state lost his life while trying to get his mobile phone from a soakaway,

According to Abdullahi, the victim who hailed from Katsina state entered a soakaway with the intention of retrieving his cellphone but was trapped in the process afterward and died.

Source: Original

Brothers die trying to retrieve phone from pit toilet

Recall that two brothers were sent to their early graves in their attempt to recover their phone from a pit toilet.

According to reports, the brothers died in a pit toilet at the Aku Village in the Gaya local government area of Kano state while trying to get their cellphone that fell into the bathroom.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Kano state fire service, Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the sad incident through a statement.

4 Men die mysteriously in soak soakaway pit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that four able-bodied men mysteriously lost their lives in a soak-away pit in Owerri north local government area of Imo state.

The unfortunate incident occurred while the deceased workers while trying to rescue each other from the septic tank.

The state police public relations officer, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the tragic incident on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

