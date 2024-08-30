A young married man, resident in Ogun state, has reportedly killed himself over reasons best known to him

Olúwaṣeun Shorinola, aged 32 years, was found dead by his wife on Wednesday night, August 28

The spokesperson of the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the unfortunate development via a statement and shared further details

A 32-year-old man identified simply as Olúwaṣeun Shorinola has taken his life in the Kémta area of Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The spokesperson for the Ogun state police command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the development via a statement on Thursday, August 29.

As reported by The Punch, the unfortunate incident occurred on Wednesday, August 28.

The command’s spokesperson disclosed that the deceased’s wife found him hanging from a wall, The New Telegraph reported.

Odutola said:

“On August 28, 2024, Temitope Oguntade reported at the Kémta Police Division that she received a call from Tajudeen Aremu that his immediate brother was found dead by his wife.

“A team of policemen was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, Shorinola was found dead, with his body hanging against the wall, which shows that the man committed suicide. The body was brought down.

“The family insisted that they wanted to take the body away for burial instead of taking it to the mortuary for autopsy. We are monitoring the situation.”

NOTE: Choose life - Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

