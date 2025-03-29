A 14-year-old secondary school student in Benue state named Nicknes Ayo has taken her own life

Reports making the rounds on Saturday revealed that she killed herself after being pressured by her mother to disclose the identity of the person responsible for her pregnancy

The spokesperson of the Benue state police command, Catherine Anene, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident

Benue state, Makurdi - A 14-year-old Secondary School Student, identified simply as Nicknes Ayo, has reportedly taken her own life after her mother allegedly pressured her to name the man who impregnated her.

Police yet to react as 14-year-old reportedly takes her own life.

Source: Facebook

The incident reportedly happened on Saturday, March 29, at Egba in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue state.

As reported by The Punch, a neighbour identified as Mama Enyi disclosed that the phone that the girl who was schooling in Otukpo returned home on Thursday, March 27, with signs of pregnancy.

"Her mother, who noticed some signs of pregnancy, inquired from her if she was pregnant or not. It was after much pressure and a threat to be taken to a clinic in the village that the girl ran away.

"She was later found in her room, having taken a substance suspected to be bottle Gammalin, and she was rushed to the village clinic known as ‘Ghana Clinic’ in the village."

Experts call for teen counseling

Speaking on the development, the medical director of the clinic, Dr. Oyaje Sule, popularly known as Dr. Ghana, disclosed to The Punch that the girl was brought to her clinic on Saturday morning.

He said:

'It is true, they brought a 14-year-old girl to my clinic this morning and were suspected to have taken Gammalin when her mother pressured her to disclose who was responsible for her pregnancy.

"But when the situation was getting out of hand, I referred her to the hospital in Obagaji, headquarters of Agatu local government, unfortunately, she died on the way.

"As I am talking to you, the girl whose age was put between 13 and 14 years old had been buried. Unfortunately, she lost her father a few years ago."

Police react

Benue state police yet to release an official statement as 14-year-old kills self.

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the chairman of the local government, Melvin James, is yet to react to the development.

As of the time of filing this report, Catherine Anene, the state command police public relations officer, is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

