A 25-year-old man, Joseph Abodunrin, has thrown his family into mourning in Osogbo local government area of Osun state

The young man reportedly took his own life at the Dagbolu community due to the cost of living in the country

A family member, Abodunrin Grace, confirmed the unfortunate incident via her X handle on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Osogbo, Osun state - A 25-year-old man, Joseph Abodunrin, has taken his own life due to the cost of living in the country.

The tragic incident happened at the Dagbolu community in Osogbo local government area of Osun State.

25-year-old man, Joseph Abodunrin, takes own life over cost of living in Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, Abodunrin allegedly claimed hardship was taking a toll on his mental health.

Abodunrin had repeatedly made tweets about him considerimg taking his life before he finally did on Monday, March 24, 2025.

He tweeted on the day of his demise:

“I’m sorry I failed you guys, I couldn’t just do it anymore… No matter how I explain it. You won’t understand!!!

“I hope y’all find it in you to keep fighting, hopeful, never negotiating your dreams, and to finally and eventually thrive. That is my last wish. In everything, I give glory to God. I ran my race, and I gave it everything I had. Finally passing on the baton.

“Nothing much to say again…My passwords are in the first page of my diary. Goodbye!”

A family member, Abodunrin Grace, confirmed his death on Thursday, March 27, 2025 via her X handle, stating that the deceased had hidden all his pain in smiles.

The lady who described the deceased as his best brother said he pretended that everything was okay, while encouraging them.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a family was thrown into mourning after a 46-year-old driver, Muftau Abiodun Musa, killed himself.

Musa allegedly killed himself over pressure from family members to get married in Osogbo, Osun state.

The Osun state police command has reportedly taken over the matter after the unfortunate incident.

Legit.ng also reported that tragedy struck in Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state after a man took his life over house rent.

The deceased, who was identified as Baale or Radical killed himself over inability to pay N60,000 house rent.

Baale was confirmed dead in the hospital after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide.

NOTE: Choose life: Your story isn't over yet, and there is hope in every new chapter. You can get help here for free!

Man takes own life after losing N2.5m to betting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Onoh Chukwuma Richard, took his life for allegedly losing N2.5m to betting in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

Onoh took his life because he could not bear the shame and pressure from those he borrowed money from.

Before taking his own, Onoh posted on his Facebook page that he was going to meet his maker on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

