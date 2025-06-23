Drama as Man Climbs Billboard, Threatens to Kill Himself Over TikTok Stars, Video Emerges
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kano state - A young man climbed a tall billboard, threatening to jump down near Gadar Lado, along Zaria Road in Kano state.
The yet-to-be-identified man said he would only come down if certain TikTok celebrities he follows appeared at the scene.
As reported by The Punch, the state police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the incident happened on Monday, June 23, 2025.
Kiyawa posted this on his Facebook page, adding that the security forces are trying to rescue him
Security operatives are currently making efforts to rescue him alive.
“He specifically mentioned that if the celebrities he follows on TikTok don’t come, he will jump. May Allah prevent it,”
In another post, the Police spokesperson said the man was finally rescued and taken to the hospital.
Kiyawa said the police officers worked with experience to rescue the young man from the massive billboard.
He lamented that if the police had followed the advice of the comment section, there would be no positive news about the young man.
"At last, the young man was rescued and taken to the Police hospital in Bompai."
Nigerians react as man threatens to jump from billboard
Aliyu Isah Aliyu
No tension in Kano it was advert sponsored by fearless drinks hhhhh
Adeyemi Kayode
He no talk about cost of living him dey talk about celebrity Tiktok. Na collos dey worry am
Tioluwa Lope
Depression is real no doubt but this is foolishness of the highest order.
Akan James
No wonder President Trump almost banned Tiktok. If your reason for climbing was because of hunger or bad governance, we will watch and not judge you, but for a celebrity? Oga nawaooo
Nnom Silas Jatau
Makelele Joshua just after you left, the guy never ready to die. And convoys of firefighters and police took him to government House, tomorrow I go climb too😂🤣
Koko Ette
And the billboard has an advert of Fearless Energy Drink he must have drank it and became fearless
Man threatens to kill himself from mast
Recall that a man climbed a broadcast mast on Katampe hill in Abuja, threatening to jump unless his demands for the restoration of fuel subsidies and an end to insecurity are met.
The man remained on the mast for several minutes despite pleas from bystanders and rescue workers on the ground.
Legit.ng reports that Nigerians are currently facing hard times as reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have deepened the cost of living crisis
