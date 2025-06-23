Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - A young man climbed a tall billboard, threatening to jump down near Gadar Lado, along Zaria Road in Kano state.

The yet-to-be-identified man said he would only come down if certain TikTok celebrities he follows appeared at the scene.

Police rescue man who threatened to kill himself by jumping from a massive billboard. Photo credit: Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa

As reported by The Punch, the state police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the incident happened on Monday, June 23, 2025.

Kiyawa posted this on his Facebook page, adding that the security forces are trying to rescue him

Security operatives are currently making efforts to rescue him alive.

“He specifically mentioned that if the celebrities he follows on TikTok don’t come, he will jump. May Allah prevent it,”

In another post, the Police spokesperson said the man was finally rescued and taken to the hospital.

Kiyawa said the police officers worked with experience to rescue the young man from the massive billboard.

He lamented that if the police had followed the advice of the comment section, there would be no positive news about the young man.

"At last, the young man was rescued and taken to the Police hospital in Bompai."

Nigerians react as man threatens to jump from billboard

Aliyu Isah Aliyu

No tension in Kano it was advert sponsored by fearless drinks hhhhh

Adeyemi Kayode

He no talk about cost of living him dey talk about celebrity Tiktok. Na collos dey worry am

Tioluwa Lope

Depression is real no doubt but this is foolishness of the highest order.

Akan James

No wonder President Trump almost banned Tiktok. If your reason for climbing was because of hunger or bad governance, we will watch and not judge you, but for a celebrity? Oga nawaooo

Nnom Silas Jatau

Makelele Joshua just after you left, the guy never ready to die. And convoys of firefighters and police took him to government House, tomorrow I go climb too😂🤣

Koko Ette

And the billboard has an advert of Fearless Energy Drink he must have drank it and became fearless

Man threatens to kill himself from mast

Recall that a man climbed a broadcast mast on Katampe hill in Abuja, threatening to jump unless his demands for the restoration of fuel subsidies and an end to insecurity are met.

The man remained on the mast for several minutes despite pleas from bystanders and rescue workers on the ground.

Legit.ng reports that Nigerians are currently facing hard times as reforms by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have deepened the cost of living crisis

