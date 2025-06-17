The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that insider collaboration is fuelling targeted attacks like the recent Yelwata massacre in Benue state

CDS Musa raised serious concerns about the presence of saboteurs within the Nigerian military, linking them to the recent massacre in Benue state, where over 200 lives were lost

Musa spoke after Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, in May 2025, alleged that military men and politicians are conniving with terrorists to threaten national security

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has alleged the presence of saboteurs within the Nigerian military, linking them to the Yelwata massacre in Benue state that claimed over 200 lives.

Recall that in May 2025, during a television interview, Borno state governor Babagana Zulum declared some military officers and politicians of being informants and collaborators for Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria

He said:

“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is to strengthen our intelligence and to deal with them ruthlessly.”

Benue massacre: Insiders aiding Benue killers - CDS

Speaking during a visit to Yelwata to assess the destruction caused by last Saturday’s attack, Musa on Monday, June 16, disclosed that some military personnel have been betraying the army by leaking vital information to bandits, The Guardian reported.

“This is one killing too many. From here, I am going to see my commanders. We need to change our strategy, look inward, and see how we can address this. We can’t do it alone without the state; we need everybody to be part of it,” he said.

Buttressing his point, CDS Musa pointed out that the targeted nature of the killings and arson suggests insider involvement.

“If you see the pattern of killings and slaughtering, it means there is an insider. As we were going round, it became obvious that the killing and burnings were targeted. I have discussed with the community and traditional rulers as well as clan heads for us to work in synergy. There have been issues of trust, but we are going to work on it,” he added.

Mass killings: Tinubu to visit Benue on Wednesday

This came as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu adjusted his official itinerary, prioritising a visit to Makurdi, the Benue state capital, over his planned trip to Kaduna.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu will travel to Benue state on Wednesday, June 18, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

The decision follows the surge in violent attacks across rural communities in Benue, which have resulted in loss of lives, property destruction, and heightened regional tensions.

Herdsmen killings: Army chief, others relocate to Benue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Olufemi Oluyede, relocated to Makurdi, Benue, to address escalating attacks by herders and militia groups, resulting in deaths and displacement.

Lt Gen Oluyede has deployed additional troops, held strategic meetings with commanders, and will visit affected communities and operational bases to reassure residents and boost morale.

