The Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly launched an attack in the Izge community of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and killed an army captain.

The terrorist group also killed another soldier during the attack, which was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7.

Emir of Gwoza confirmed fresh Boko Haram attack

According to Daily Trust, the incident was confirmed by the Emir of Gwoza, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Shehu Timta, who narrated that the assailants launched the attack at about 1 am and engaged the troops.

The traditional ruler explained that his people were attacked at midnight and described the death of the army captain as unfortunate, adding that "a Soldier paid the supreme price."

He further disclosed that the army, hunters, the civilian JTF, resilient community members and vigilantes also killed three of the terrorists.

The Emir further added that the terrorists abandoned their weapons, over 10 motorcycles, and they are still on the run. He stated that the security is still trailing them.

Traditional ruler prayed for Boko Haram victims

Emir Timta then prayed for the lost souls of the military officers and commended the gallant soldiers for the coordination of other security operatives in repelling the attack.

His statement reads in part:

“May Allah (SWT) grant the departed souls Jannatul Firdaus. Our gallant men are still in the bush, sacrificing their lives to maintain peace in the society.”

Emir of Gwoza thanked Governor Zulum

The traditional ruler subsequently thanked Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state for the security operatives and logistic support. He then called on the federal government to strengthen the security operatives with technology warfare.

The northeast state has several come under attack since the Boko Haram terrorist group renewed its onslaught. This attack came barely two weeks after President Bola Tinubu challenged the service chiefs to end killings across the country.

Tinubu's meeting with the service chiefs followed the outcry by Governor Zulum, who claimed that the terrorist group are regrouping and is launching new attacks in the state.

