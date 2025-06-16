Benue State governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, has said that those who attacked killed several people in the Yelewata and Daudu communities, in Guma LGA used AK-47 and AK-49

Governor Alia, while speaking with journalists on Monday, June 16, are herders without any herds, declaring them as terrorists

Recall that on Saturday, June 14, over 100 people were reportedly killed in the attack said to have been launched by suspected herdsmen

Benue Governor, Father Hyacinth Alia, has said that the culprits who carried out the recent attacks in some villages in the state are armed herders who came into the state without cattle.

Governor Hyacinth Alia finally speaks on Benue attacks

Benue massacre: Death toll rises to 200

As of Sunday, June 15, the death toll from the attack has been said to have risen to 200. The incident has sparked widespread outrage in the country.

But the governor, in an interview on Monday, June 16, explained that the assailants came into the state with AK-49s and AK-47s. He added that once the attackers killed people and destroy communities, new group of people move to the affected areas often.

He stated that the state faced challenge from the borders towns as the culprits invade Benue from the neighbouring Nasarawa. He emphasised that some of the assailants are also from the Cameroon border, while some of them are not even Nigerians

The governor added that people had gone back from home and engaged in their farming activities last year with bountiful produce. But the attach started at the begining of new farming session. He noted that the discussion was farmers/herders before, but now, the herders come in with some armed men among them.

Benue Massacre: Attackers use AK-47 and AK-49

He noted that though the assailants are tagged but the experience was that the herd were not brought into the communities and those who attacked only came with AK-47 and AK-49.

His statement reads in part:

“What are their aims? They don’t even come with cows. They attack, kill, and after one week, a number of people now come back to occupy."

Alia further explained that the simple equation was that a thief would not attack a community without an insider within the community who lead the thief. He noted that the strange thing was that the herders and farmers once had a crisis, the armed ones hijacked the situation, but now, the "terrorists have come in completely."

Governor Father Hyacinth Alia has reacted to herdsmen attack on Benue communities Photo Credit: @HyacinthAlia

Tinubu to visit Benue

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a date to visit Benue in an attempt to address the conflict plaguing communities in the state, which has claimed many lives.

Legit.ng gathered that the president had to reschedule his official visit to Kaduna state to make the trip.

Some armed cattle herders have been accused of forcefully evicting farmers from villages by initiating deadly attacks in Nigeria’s northcentral region.

