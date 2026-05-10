Africa’s industrial growth is closely tied to electricity generation, which powers factories, businesses, and households across the continent

A new survey of gigawatt hours (GWh) produced shows which nations are leading the way in energy output, with South Africa and Egypt topping the list

These figures highlight how electricity production is not just about keeping the lights on, but about driving industrial success and economic progress across Africa

Electricity generation is a vital measure of industrial strength, fuelling economies and supporting millions of households.

A recent survey of gigawatt hours (GWh) produced across Africa highlights the nations leading in energy output. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 countries, their electricity production, and how this supports their industrial success.

South Africa leads electricity production as the continent’s most industrialised economy. Photo credit: Hiraman/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

South Africa - 229,309 GWh

South Africa leads the continent in electricity generation, producing an impressive 229,309 GWh. This vast energy supply underpins its position as Africa’s most industrialised economy. The country’s electricity supports heavy industries such as steel production, automotive manufacturing, and chemicals, which are central to its export market. South Africa’s mining sector, particularly gold and platinum, also relies heavily on stable electricity to maintain operations. Despite challenges with ageing infrastructure, the nation continues to invest in renewable energy projects to diversify its energy mix.

Egypt - 215,130 GWh

Egypt ranks second with 215,130 GWh, reflecting its strong and diversified economy. The country’s electricity generation supports large-scale infrastructure projects, including new cities and transport systems. Egypt’s industrial success is evident in its thriving manufacturing sector, which includes textiles, cement, and construction materials. The government has also invested heavily in renewable energy, particularly solar and wind, to meet growing demand. With its strategic location linking Africa and the Middle East, Egypt’s energy production plays a crucial role in regional trade.

Algeria - 95,627 GWh

Algeria produces 95,627 GWh, placing it third on the list. The country’s electricity generation is closely tied to its oil and gas reserves, which dominate its economy. Algeria’s industrial success lies in petrochemicals, refining, and heavy manufacturing, all of which depend on reliable electricity. The government has also begun exploring renewable energy options to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. With its strong energy sector, Algeria is able to support domestic industries while exporting oil and gas to international markets.

Morocco - 43,711 GWh

Morocco generates 43,711 GWh, reflecting its growing focus on renewable energy. The country has invested heavily in solar and wind projects, including the Noor Solar Complex, one of the largest in the world. This electricity output supports Morocco’s industrial success in automotive manufacturing, fertiliser production, and textiles. The nation has positioned itself as a hub for exports to Europe, thanks to its reliable energy supply and strategic location. By combining traditional energy sources with renewables, Morocco is building a sustainable future while strengthening its industrial base. Its electricity generation is a key driver of economic growth and international competitiveness.

Nigeria - 40,959 GWh

Nigeria produces 40,959 GWh, making it one of Africa’s top energy producers despite facing challenges with power supply. As the continent’s largest economy, Nigeria’s electricity generation supports industries such as oil refining, cement production, and agriculture. However, demand often outpaces supply, leading to frequent power shortages. The government has been working to expand generation capacity through investments in gas-fired plants and renewable energy projects. Nigeria’s industrial success is evident in its oil and gas sector, which remains the backbone of its economy. With improved electricity infrastructure, the country has the potential to unlock even greater industrial growth and development.

Libya - 33,746 GWh

Libya generates 33,746 GWh, largely fuelled by its vast oil reserves. Despite political instability, the country’s electricity production supports oil refining and related industries. Libya’s industrial success is closely tied to its energy sector, which remains the main driver of its economy. The government has faced challenges in maintaining infrastructure, but electricity generation continues to play a vital role in sustaining industrial activity. With stability, Libya has the potential to expand its industrial base beyond oil, using its energy resources to diversify into manufacturing and other sectors. Electricity remains a cornerstone of its economic resilience and future prospects.

Ghana - 24,268 GWh

Ghana produces 24,268 GWh, with hydropower playing a major role in its energy mix. The country’s electricity generation supports industries such as gold mining, cocoa processing, and aluminium smelting. Ghana’s industrial success is built on its natural resources, with energy ensuring these sectors remain productive and competitive. The government has also invested in renewable energy projects to diversify supply and meet growing demand. Reliable electricity is essential for Ghana’s export-driven economy, particularly in agriculture and mining. By strengthening its energy infrastructure, Ghana is positioning itself as a rising industrial hub in West Africa, with electricity powering its economic ambitions.

Tunisia - 21,275 GWh

Tunisia generates 21,275 GWh, supporting its export-driven industries. The country’s industrial success lies in textiles, electronics, and agriculture, all of which depend on reliable electricity. Tunisia has also invested in renewable energy projects to reduce reliance on imported fuels. Its electricity generation ensures that factories and businesses can operate efficiently, boosting exports to Europe and beyond. With a growing manufacturing sector, Tunisia is strengthening its position in North Africa’s industrial landscape. Electricity production remains central to its economic stability, supporting both domestic needs and international competitiveness. This balance of energy and industry highlights Tunisia’s resilience and growth potential.

Ethiopia - 20,517 GWh

Ethiopia produces 20,517 GWh, with hydropower forming the backbone of its energy sector. The country has invested heavily in projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which is set to transform its electricity generation capacity. Ethiopia’s industrial success is evident in agriculture, textiles, and light manufacturing, all supported by reliable energy. The government aims to use electricity exports to neighbouring countries as a source of revenue, further boosting its economy. With abundant natural resources, Ethiopia is positioning itself as a regional energy hub. Electricity generation is central to its development strategy, powering industries and supporting long-term growth.

Mozambique - 19,913 GWh

Mozambique generates 19,913 GWh, driven largely by hydropower. The country’s electricity production supports aluminium smelting, mining, and agriculture, making it a rising industrial hub in Southern Africa. Mozambique’s industrial success is closely tied to its energy sector, with electricity enabling large-scale projects and exports. The government has also invested in expanding hydropower capacity to meet growing demand. With its strategic location and abundant resources, Mozambique is well placed to strengthen its industrial base. Electricity generation remains a key driver of economic growth, supporting both domestic industries and international trade.

Nigeria drives energy demand as Africa’s largest economy despite frequent power shortages. Photo credit: Jospin Mwisha/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

How electricity companies billed Nigerians billions

Legit.ng earlier reported that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) in Nigeria recorded a combined revenue of N630.93 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, according to a report released by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The commission disclosed that the amount was realised from a total billing of N795.06 billion within the period, reflecting a collection efficiency of 79.36 per cent. According to the report, the 79.36 per cent collection rate represents a slight decline compared to the 80.70 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng