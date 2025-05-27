President Bola Tinubu has finally met with Borno state governor Babagana Zulum at the State House in Abuja

Zulum held a crucial meeting with Tinubu on Monday, weeks after a loud cry over rising attacks and growing threats by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno state

Monday's meeting came on the heels of Peter Obi's call to Tinubu regarding Zulum's revelation about military men and politicians conniving with Boko Haram to threaten the peace in Borno

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Monday, May 26, discussed new strategies to curb the advance of jihadist factions of Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Their discussions centred on bolstering security through the rapid deployment of forest guards and the expedited delivery of arms and equipment to northeastern military formations.

As reported by The Punch, this followed a closed-door meeting at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, where Zulum said he briefed the President on the happenings in the state.

President Tinubu had approved the creation of a new corps of armed forest guards to secure Nigeria’s 1,129 forests — terrain often used by militants for staging and supply.

The Senate backed the initiative, urging rapid recruitment and deployment of guards drawn from affected communities to ensure local knowledge and trust.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the governor said:

“The President has given me assurance that they will do everything to control the situation.

“Most importantly, some plans are underway by the Federal Government, especially the establishment of forest guards. That will be a game-changer.”

“We made a plea to the Federal Government of Nigeria, and I believe within the last couple of days, the Nigerian Armed Forces have taken some certain decisions that will curtail the insurgency,” he said.

Zulum added:

“Some of the Boko Haram and ISWAP members are using some sophisticated weapons. I believe the Federal Government is also working on this direction.”

“So, I came and I briefed Mr. President on how possibly best we can, the state and the federal will work together in order to reduce such problems that we are facing,” he stated.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum earlier announced a state-wide fasting and urged all residents, Muslims and Christians, to pray for peace in Borno state.

This was after the governor banned the sale of alcohol, petrol and also raised an alarm over the takeover of a key LGA in the state by the terrorist group.

Since early 2025, Boko Haram and its ISWAP splinter have ramped up coordinated raids across Borno, overrunning at least 15 military outposts and unleashing deadly attacks on villages and civilian convoys.

Peter Obi backs Zulum’s call for probe into terror links

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party's Peter Obi called on the federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu to act fast regarding the revelation by Governor Babagana Zulum about insurgency.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Borno Governor Zulum accused some military officers and politicians of being informants and collaborators for Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

Peter Obi explained what the federal government should do, describing the revelation by Zulum as "a damning indictment on the state of the nation".

