The Nigerian Army said it has successfully eliminated three high-ranking Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders during intense gun battles in Borno state

The clashes, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, June 5, 2025, occurred in the towns of Mallam Fatori and Buratai, involving troops under operation HADIN KAI

According to an official statement from the military, the insurgent leaders were identified as Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume

The Nigerian Army on Thursday, June 5, announced the deaths of three leaders of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group in Borno state.

The Army, in a statement on Thursday, said the terrorist leaders, Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume, were killed during a fierce gun battle with troops at Mallam Fatori and Buratai.

Troops led by Operation Hadin Kai neutralized the terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

"Three prominent Boko Haram/ISWAP leaders Amir Abu Ali, Amir Ibunu, and Amir Abu Waldume eliminated in Mallam Fatori and Buratai fierce gun battles," the statement read.

Army neutralises Boko Haram/ISWAP leader

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that troops neutralised Boko Haram/ ISWAP leader, Amir Abu Fatima.

The army in a statement released on Friday also confirmed that it has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their strongholds in Borno state.

This happened days after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and held discussions on how to end Boko Haram terror in the northern region.

Nigerians react as Army eliminates notorious terrorists

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions from the comment section of the Nigerian Army on X below;

@cornecares tweeted:

"Kudos to the Nigerian Army. This is a major breakthrough."

@a_akanbi68870 tweeted:

"Keep it up guys."

@SardaunanJr tweeted:

"That is what we are proud of Nigerian army always have power to destroy our enemy god bless Nigerian army."

@yaroy4327 tweeted:

"For God and country."

@zealsymasent tweeted:

"Yes. This is good. Keep giving us the numbers. Well-done."

