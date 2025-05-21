Borno Governor Babagana Zulum accused some Nigerian politicians and military personnel of collaborating with Boko Haram

Zulum stated that over 99% of surrendered insurgents are now positively contributing and no longer involved in terrorism, though some have not fully reformed

Emphasising that military force alone won't end insurgency, Zulum urged President Tinubu to listen to military advice and improve non-kinetic strategies while condemning politicisation of insecurity

Maiduguri, Borno state - Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has alleged that certain Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces act as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor vows to tackle insiders aiding insurgents

Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno, makes a strong statement regarding Boko Haram informants within Nigeria. Photo credit: @ProfZulum

Speaking on Wednesday, May 21, during an interview on News Central’s Breakfast Central, Zulum vowed to strengthen intelligence networks and deal with saboteurs “ruthlessly.”

“We have informants and collaborators within the Nigerian armed forces, within the politicians, and within the communities. What we shall do is to strengthen our intelligence and to deal with them ruthlessly.

“Let’s remove contractocracy. In six months, we can put an end to this madness. We need not politicise insecurity,” Zulum said.

Zulum: Majority of surrendered insurgents contributing positively

Addressing surrendered insurgents, the governor said while not all have reformed fully, over 99% are now contributing positively and are no longer involved in terrorism, Punch reported.

“I cannot completely say that 100% of those people who have surrendered are doing the right thing, but I want to assure you that over 99% are doing well and are not participating in the ongoing terrorism,” Zulum explained.

Insurgency needs both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies, Zulum says

Zulum stressed that military force alone cannot end insurgency, emphasising the importance of social, political, and economic interventions alongside military efforts.

“Insurgency will never be ended by kinetic measures alone. We must ensure that the non-kinetic measures are also properly put in place,” he said.

He commended the military for supporting non-kinetic initiatives but criticised their lack of necessary equipment.

“The army doesn’t have the necessary equipment on ground to fight the insurgency,” he said.

Zulum urges Tinubu to heed military advice

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has advised President Tinubu on how to tackle insecurity. Photo credit: @officialABAT

As reported by Vanguard, the governor, calling on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise professional military advice and ground-level intelligence, said:

“The forest guard shall be provided immediately. The President needs to listen to those who can differentiate their left from their right.”

He warned against politicising insecurity and urged:

“The President should listen to the army.”

