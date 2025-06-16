President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a date to visit Benue in an attempt to address the conflict plaguing communities in the state, which has claimed many lives

Legit.ng gathered that the president had to reschedule his official visit to Kaduna state to make the trip

Some armed cattle herders have been accused of forcefully evicting farmers from villages by initiating deadly attacks in Nigeria’s northcentral region

Makurdi, Benue state - President Bola Tinubu has rescheduled his official visit to Kaduna state.

Legit.ng reports that instead, Tinubu will travel to Benue state on Wednesday, June 18, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

Tinubu visits Benue Wednesday

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy), obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader's visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

The presidential spokesperson said during his stay, President Tinubu will meet with all stakeholders—including traditional rulers, political, religious, community leaders, and youth groups—to seek lasting solutions to the hostilities.

In preparation for the visit, President Tinubu has already dispatched George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun; heads of intelligence agencies; Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA); and the chairmen of the senate and house defence committees to Benue state.

Tinubu to meet Benue stakeholders

Tinubu is expected to hold a town hall meeting with all stakeholders during the visit.

President Tinubu has previously condemned the ongoing violence in Benue State and called on all leaders and residents to embrace peace, love, and mutual understanding. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and to all those who have suffered losses as a result of the crisis.

According to his itinerary released over the weekend, President Tinubu was scheduled to visit Kaduna state on Wednesday, June 18, to commission various state government projects. However, the official visit will now occur on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that clashes between nomadic herders and settled farmers are common in central Nigeria. They are partly fuelled by competition over land.

Farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce.

The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes that were first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country gained its independence.

Benue governor reacts to killings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue condemned "in strong terms" the attacks and massacre of innocent citizens at Yelewata by suspected criminal herders.

According to a statement by Tersoo Kula, Alia's chief press secretary (CPS), the governor asserted that nothing should warrant the taking of life.

Deputy Governor of the state, Barrister Sam Ode, who visited the scene of the heinous act earlier today, Sunday, June 15, on the directives of the governor delivered the message.

