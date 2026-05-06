Group Speaks Out Over Senate’s Amendment on Standing Rules

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria has commended the Nigerian Senate for amending its Standing Rules to restrict eligibility for principal and presiding offices in the 11th National Assembly to ranking members with at least two consecutive terms.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Chief Rapheal Ikechukwu Okorie, the group described the move as a “bold and forward-looking decision” that reflects the Senate’s alignment with global parliamentary standards.

According to the organisation, legislative leadership in advanced democracies is typically reserved for experienced lawmakers, citing examples from the United States Congress where senior figures such as former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell rose through the ranks over time.

Amendment seen as boost for institutional stability

The group noted that the rule change enjoys broad acceptance among Nigerians and is expected to strengthen the country’s democratic institutions.

It argued that prioritising experience in leadership selection would deepen Nigeria’s democracy and reinforce the institutional capacity of the National Assembly.

“The amended rules, in our considered opinion, rise above any individual ambition. They are designed to outlast the present political moment and remain sustainable now and in the future,” the statement read.

Call for support and accountability

The Citizens Network emphasised that the amendment should not be viewed as targeting any individual but rather as a measure to safeguard the long-term integrity of the Senate.

“It is about sending a clear message that the Senate is looking beyond its present composition toward the long-term integrity and effectiveness of Nigeria’s premier legislative chamber,” Okorie said.

The group further urged Nigerians, civil society organisations, and political stakeholders to support the implementation of the revised rules and hold the Senate accountable.

“Rules that reward experience and discourage impunity must be celebrated by every Nigerian who believes in the rule of law and the health of our democracy,” the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng