The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has relocated to Makurdi, the capital of Benue state, in response to the escalating attacks by herders and militia groups in the region.

The violence, which has become a frequent occurrence, has resulted in numerous fatalities, injuries, and the destruction of homes, leaving many residents displaced.

Army chief visits affected areas, deploys more troops

Lt Gen Oluyede arrived in Benue on Tuesday morning, June 3, accompanied by his Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other senior officers from the Army Headquarters.

The army chief’s visit aims to assess the situation on the ground and take decisive action against the increasing militia violence, Vanguard reported.

Sources confirmed that Oluyede has ordered the immediate deployment of additional troops to Benue to confront the armed groups terrorising the state.

He will also hold strategic meetings with operational and unit commanders to evaluate ongoing operations and discuss solutions to halt the killings.

Oluyede to visit troops and affected communities

During his visit, General Oluyede will tour troops’ locations and operational bases in the state to interact with soldiers and boost their morale.

Additionally, he plans to visit villages that have been attacked to reassure residents of the army’s commitment to their safety and protection.

Army chief considers strategic changes amid ongoing violence

The COAS, deeply troubled by the frequent reports of violence in Benue, is expected to make strategic decisions to address the situation, which may include the redeployment of some commanders overseeing operational units in the area.

General Oluyede will personally lead the troops in the battle against armed groups and is expected to remain in Benue for several days before returning to Abuja, Leadership reported.

Renewed attacks and devastating loss of life

The recent surge in violence in Benue has been described by many as ethnic cleansing, with gunmen believed to be herders attacking villages with sophisticated weapons and machetes.

Last weekend, 43 people were killed in renewed attacks on multiple communities in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas (LGAs).

This follows an earlier attack in which herdsmen militia shot and killed Reverend Father Solomon Atongo along the Makurdi-Naka road and attacked four communities in Gwer West LGA, resulting in 42 deaths, including that of a mobile police officer.

The continued bloodshed has raised concerns over the effectiveness of current security measures in the state.

