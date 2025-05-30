The Nigerian Army said its troops led by Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised Boko Haram/ ISWAP leader, Amir Abu Fatima

The army in a statement released on Friday also confirmed that it has killed scores of terrorists and destroyed their stronghold in Borno state

This happened days after Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and held discussions on how to end Boko Haram terror in the northern region

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in an operation led by Hadin Kai, have successfully neutralised top Boko Haram/ ISWAP leader, Amir Abu Fatima.

Amir Abu Fatima neutalised in Borno

According to a statement on Friday, May 30, by the Director of Public Relations and Information, the special operation forces also neutralised other terrorists along the Kukawa axis of Borno state.

"Special Forces under the command of Operation HADIN KAI neutralize key BokoHaram/ISWAP Leader, Amir Abu Fatima and other terrorists along Kukawa axis of Borno State," the statement read.

Army kills 60 terrorists in coordinated operation

The Nigerian Army also said that its operatives gunned down at least 60 terrorists when they attack their hideout in the Bita area of Borno.

According to the army, the coordinated and decisive operation was carried out by the gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the early hour of Friday, May 30.

The army announced the development on Friday morning, saying that it launched its operation on land and air to deal with the terrorists.

Borno gov, Tinubu meet to end Boko Haram terror

Since early 2025, Boko Haram and its ISWAP splinter have ramped up coordinated raids across Borno, overrunning at least 15 military outposts and unleashing deadly attacks on villages and civilian convoys.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu met with Borno state governor Babagana Zulum at the State House in Abuja.

Zulum held a crucial meeting with Tinubu on Monday, weeks after a loud cry over rising attacks and growing threats by Boko Haram and ISWAP in Borno state.

Monday's meeting came on the heels of Peter Obi's call to Tinubu regarding Zulum's disclosure about military men and politicians conniving with Boko Haram to threaten the peace in Borno.

MURIC speaks on Boko Haram resurgence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) lent its voice to the alarms raised by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau concerning the worsening security situations in the two northern states.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, obtained by Legit.ng, MURIC called on the military to review its tactics to stem Boko Haram's resurgence in the northeast and halt the spread of bandits’ tentacles in northcentral Nigeria. The statement was signed by the Islamic human rights organisation's executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

