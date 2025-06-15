The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapter in Plateau state has been thrown into mourning

The CAN chairman in Plateau state, Very Reverend Polycarp Lubo, passed on after a brief illness

It was gathered that Lubo passed on to eternal glory in the wee hours of the morning of Sunday 15th June 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau state - The death of the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Plateau State, Very Reverend Polycarp Lubo, was announced on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Lubo reportedly passed on in the early hours of Sunday, June 15, 2025.

CAN Chairman, Father Polycarp Lubo dies on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Photo credit: @Govimang

Source: Twitter

The Archdiocesan Chancellor, Reverend Father Daniel Gyang, announced the passing of the cleric in a statement issued to journalists in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

As reported by Vanguard, Rev Lubo served as Parish Priest and Dean of Zawan Deanery at St. William’s Parish, Zawan.

“On a sad note but with total submission to the will of God, we hereby announce the passing unto eternal glory of Very Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, who passed on to eternal glory in the wee hours of the morning of Sunday 15th June 2025.”

Fr. Lubo’s immediate family, the CAN chapter in Plateau state, the presbyterium of Jos, parishioners, and religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese were consoled over the tragic incident.

“May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

Pastor Azzaman dies in fatal motor accident

Recall that a prominent Kaduna-based pastor and the leading pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, Azzaman David, is dead.

Azzaman reportedly died in a motor accident on Saturday, May 24, while returning from Makurdi, Benue state, to his Kaduna base.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the FCT Abuja, John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the sad news.

CAN mourns death of Evangelist Azzaman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Evangelist Azzaman Azzaman, a prominent Christian leader in Kaduna, died in a tragic motor accident.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) described him as a fearless defender of faith and advocate for the persecuted.

His death has left a significant void in the Northern Christian community, but his legacy of bold ministry and justice lives on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng