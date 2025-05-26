The Parish Priest of Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, in Lapai local government area of Niger state, Reverend Father James Omeh, has been killed in a flood incident following a downpour

Police said the priest died alongside a female passenger named Charity John as they were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle

Many people have been killed in floods across the country in recent years as authorities battle to effectively confront the challenge

Minna, Niger state - Reverend Father James Omeh, the parish priest of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Gulu, Lapai local government area (LGA), has been killed by flood.

The devasting flood also claimed the life of a woman, named Charity John.

Legit.ng reports that the deceased cleric served as the coordinator of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lapai LGA.

Deadly flood kills Reverend Father James Omeh in Niger state.

As reported on Monday, May 26, by Daily Trust, the incident occurred following a heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon, May 25, which swept away the white Hilux vehicle in which Rev. Fr. Omeh and Charity John were traveling along the Lapai-Gulu Road near a river.

Africa Independent Television (AIT) also noted the mournful update.

The Lapai-Gulu road is a busy route that connects Niger and Kogi states.

One source said Rev. Fr. Omeh was traveling to Gulu around 12 noon when he discovered that the Lapai-Gulu bridge had collapsed near Duma village. As he attempted to turn back to Duma, he was caught in a torrential downpour that caused rapidly rising floodwaters, which unfortunately washed away the Hilux van he was commuting in.

The source narrated:

“Rev. Fr. Omeh, who was driving a white Hilux, was swept away by the flood into a deep, water-filled ditch. Local volunteers, with assistance from the Sarkin Ruwa, later recovered the vehicle. Sadly, the lifeless bodies of Rev. Fr. Omeh and a woman were recovered at the scene."

Furthermore, residents divulged that the deplorable condition of the Lapai-Gulu Road has continued to raise concerns, prompting calls for urgent intervention to protect the lives of commuters who regularly use the route.

Police confirm Father Omeh's death

Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson in Niger state, confirmed the sad incident.

According to Abiodun, the lifeless bodies of the victims had been recovered and handed over to the church for burial.

The top police official explained:

“On 25th May, 2025 around 1 p.m., information was received that Rev. Fr. James Omeh of St. Anthony Catholic Church Gulu via Lapai and one Charity John were heading to Gulu village in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle, were reportedly swept away by flood into a flooded stream as a result of the heavy downpour and got drowned.

“Police operatives attached to Lapai Div moved to the scene, the bodies of the victims were recovered with the help of the community members and released to the Church for burial, while the vehicle was towed out of the stream."

Pictures of the deceased cleric and the ill-fated vehicle can be viewed below:

