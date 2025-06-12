Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly to deliver his 2025 Democracy Day speech.

Tinubu arrived at the National Assembly Complex at exactly 11:50 am on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The President was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and other top government functionaries.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, three former Senate Presidents - Anyim Pius, Bukola Saraki, and Ahmed Lawan; former Speaker, Patricia Etteh and ex-House Deputy Speaker, Emeka Ihedioha were also present at the venue.

Legit.ng reports that the House of Representatives chambers is the venue for Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech.

As reported by The Punch, former President Muhammadu Buhari officially made June 12 Democracy Day and a national public holiday.

Tinubu said Democracy Day is a celebration of Nigeria's shared journey and the resilience of the people's democratic values.

The President made this known in a short statement via his X handle @officialABAT on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

"As we honour and commemorate Democracy Day, I will deliver a State of the Nation address to a Joint Session of the National Assembly at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Democracy Day is more than a reflection of our journey as a Nation. It is a celebration of our shared journey and the resilience of our democratic values."

Nigerians react as Tinubu prepares for Democracy Day

@JJR_08

Endeavor to tell Nigerian truth, I know that will be difficult because 'if e didn't dey, e didn't dey"

@masiobi

Our dear @NGRPresident

it will be great to have our Governor and the great people of Rivers State be a part of this historic milestone of our democracy.

We appeal your kind review and lifting of the state of emergency in our state. Make this day a jubilee for all Rivers people and lovers of Democracy.

Thank you H.E. 🙏

@Adetola_David1

Mr president, there nothing Democratic in the country anymore, your govt reflects that 💯, there is nothing we are celebrating here ... you are celebrating democracy in a country where insecurity has grip the citizen with fear and losses here and there and yet nothing is done.

@bigakspoke

if anything I admire your ruthlessness, the belief you've always had in yourself and also how you mapped out your journey to the top, those who needed to be bought, those who needed to be shut up tbf I don't support your ways as I'm never a fan.

Protesters mobilise against Tinubu at National Assembly

The Take It Back Movement moved its protest against President Tinubu's administration to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protest is expected to draw participants from various civil society groups to campaign against economic hardship.

The organisers described Tinubu’s government as “two years of misrule, hardship, and insecurity”

Heavy security at NASS ahead of Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that security operatives were stationed at all main entry points leading to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The increased security presence is due to President Tinubu's Democracy Day speech at the Chambers.

The security operatives limited entry into the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

