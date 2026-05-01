LASU has announced a student’s emergence as the winner of a N50 million national venture capital grant amid an innovation showcase

Taiwo Goodness Ukwedje secured the grant with a housing platform project selected from over 30,000 applicants nationwide

The university, which received the award alongside officials, praised his solution-focused innovation and institutional training system

Lagos State University (LASU) has announced another major national success after one of its engineering students secured a N50 million Student Venture Capital Grant.

The university, which disclosed this on Friday, May 1, via its official X handle, @LASUOfficial, described the development as another boost to its growing reputation in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Another breakthrough for LASU as student secures N50m grant for tech-driven housing platform. Photo: LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

The award winner, Taiwo Goodness Ukwedje, a 300-level student of Electronic and Computer Engineering at the Epe Campus, was received by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, at the university’s main campus in Ojo.

According to LASU, Ukwedje’s achievement comes shortly after another student from the Lagos State University College of Medicine also clinched the same ₦50 million grant, making it two major wins within a short period for the institution.

University officials said the competition was highly intense, with more than 30,000 applicants nationwide. They described the latest winner as someone who stood out clearly in a crowded field.

Ukwedje presented his project, a housing platform known as “D-Rentals,” which is designed to reduce cases of student accommodation fraud by connecting users to verified housing options. He said the platform is expected to go live in the next academic session.

Speaking during the reception, the Vice-Chancellor praised the student’s performance and described the feat as evidence of LASU’s commitment to innovation-driven education. She also urged him to make good use of the grant and assured him of continued institutional support.

Senior academics and officials from the Epe Campus and Faculty of Engineering were present at the event, where they also commended the student’s work and the university’s training system.

The event ended with a vote of thanks from a senior university registrar representative.

LASU first-class graduate named Rhodes Scholar

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University alumna Aminat Yusuf, who graduated with a perfect 5.0 CGPA in Law, has been named the 2026 Rhodes Scholar for West Africa.

The legal scholar, who made history as LASU’s first-ever graduate with a perfect GPA, earned global recognition after excelling through a rigorous selection process that secured her a fully funded postgraduate study at the University of Oxford.

Covenant University tops first-class rankings 2024

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Covenant University in Ota, Ogun State, recorded the highest proportion of first-class graduates in Nigeria in 2024, with about one in five students graduating with top honours.

Data from StatiSense showed that the University of Benin (UNIBEN) led in total number of first-class graduates with 385, while other institutions such as FUTA, UNILAG, and UNILORIN also featured prominently in the rankings.

Engineering student puts LASU in spotlight after winning N50m national innovation grant. Photo: LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

The report further revealed a wide gap between private and public universities, with private institutions recording about 17% first-class output compared to roughly 3% in public universities, sparking public debate online.

Source: Legit.ng