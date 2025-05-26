Evangelist Azzaman Azzaman, a prominent Christian leader in Kaduna, has died in a tragic motor accident

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) described him as a fearless defender of faith and advocate for the persecuted

His death has left a significant void in the Northern Christian community, but his legacy of bold ministry and justice lives on

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) representing the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has paid tribute to the late Evangelist Azzaman Azzaman, also known as Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a car crash on Sunday along the Idon road in Kaduna State.

The association, in a condolence message signed by its chairman, Rev. Dr. Joseph John Hayab, described the deceased as a fearless advocate for the Christian faith and a relentless voice for justice.

His untimely death, CAN noted, has left a profound void not only within the church community but also across broader religious and social circles in Northern Nigeria.

CAN grieves clergyman's death

Evangelist Azzaman was widely known for his vocal stance against religious persecution and his firm defense of Christian rights, especially in conflict-affected regions of Nigeria.

His work as a preacher and community leader spanned decades, during which he built a reputation for integrity, conviction, and interdenominational unity.

“Evangelist Azzaman was a courageous preacher, an unapologetic defender of the Christian faith, and a passionate advocate for the rights of persecuted believers. His life and ministry were marked by boldness, spiritual conviction, and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice,” CAN said in its official statement.

The association noted that his loss would be deeply felt in Kaduna, where he ministered and mentored many.

“Kaduna has truly lost a great soldier of Christ. Evangelist Azzaman stood tall in defence of Christianity, fearlessly speaking out against injustice and persecution. He was a prophetic voice, a bridge-builder, and a spiritual father to many across denominations and communities.”

While mourning his passing, CAN expressed gratitude for the life he lived, saying his spiritual mission had come to a victorious close.

“Though his departure leaves a great vacuum in the Christian community, we rejoice in the assurance that he has finished his race and now rests in the eternal glory of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.”

CAN extended its sympathies to Evangelist Azzaman’s family, his congregation at The King Worship Chapel and Ministries, and all those impacted by his ministry.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, his congregation at The King Worship Chapel and Ministries, and all who were touched by his life and ministry. May the Lord comfort the Church and give all of us strength in this season of mourning.”

The association concluded its message by praying for peace for the late evangelist’s soul and courage for those left behind to continue his work.

Azzaman: "Remi is leading Tinubu’s government"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Azzaman claimed that Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, was 'the person in charge' of the government.

The late paster, who made the comment via his known Facebook page, also stated that Mrs Tinubu was 'solidly behind her husband'.

The cleric claimed that around July 2023, he received a revelation where he noticed the President's wife at the heart of notable activity.

