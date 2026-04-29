Nigeria Police Force approved dismissal and prosecution of officers linked to the fatal shooting of Mr Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State

Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Rilwan Disu ordered the withdrawal of all involved officers to Force Headquarters Abuja where they underwent disciplinary proceedings

Force Disciplinary Committee found ASP Nuhu Usman guilty of gross misconduct and approved his dismissal for violation of firearms regulations

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force has approved the dismissal and prosecution of officers involved in the fatal shooting incident that occurred in Effurun, Delta State, on 26 April 2026, which resulted in the death of Mr Mene Ogidi.

Officers withdrawn and subjected to disciplinary process

Police HQ Finally Takes Action Against Officer Who Killed Suspect in Delta

Source: Twitter

Following the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, all officers linked to the incident were immediately withdrawn from the Delta State Command and moved to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

There, they underwent expedited disciplinary proceedings as part of internal accountability measures.

The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC), alongside other internal panels, concluded its review of the case and found the principal officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nuhu Usman, culpable of serious misconduct.

According to the findings, he “acted in gross violation of Force Order 237 and other extant regulations governing the use of firearms,” with his conduct described as “unlawful, unprofessional, and a clear betrayal of the oath to protect life and uphold the law.”

Dismissal and prosecution approved

Following the committee’s recommendations, the police leadership approved the dismissal of ASP Nuhu Usman and other officers found culpable.

The Inspector-General of Police subsequently endorsed the decision and forwarded it to the Police Service Commission for final ratification in line with established procedures.

Police reaffirm commitment to accountability

The Force reiterated its commitment to discipline and internal accountability, stressing that officers who violate operational standards would face appropriate sanctions.

Further administrative and legal steps are expected as the case proceeds through the relevant oversight bodies.

Source: Legit.ng