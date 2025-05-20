Catholic priest dies while playing tennis in Anambra

The Catholic Diocese of Awka in Anambra state was thrown into mourning following the death of a priest

Reverend Father Anthony Udogu slumped and died while playing lawn tennis on Monday, May 19, 2025

The Diocesan Chancellor, Rev Fr Charles Ndubuisi, announced the tragic incident, stating that funeral arrangements will be announced soon

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Anthony Udogu slumped and died while playing lawn tennis at the premises of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Awka, Anambra state capital.

Father Udogu was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, unfortunately, all efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful.

The Diocesan Catholic Secretariat, Awka announces the death of Reverend Father Anthony Udogu. Photo credit: @OselokaHObaze

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev Fr Charles Ndubuisi, disclosed this in an official statement on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

“With faith in the resurrection of the Lord, the Catholic Diocese of Awka announces the demise of our brother priest, Rev Fr Anthony Udogu, whose sudden death occurred in the early hours of today (Monday) May 19.”

The deceased was the Parish Priest of St Francis of Assisi, Awka, and the Dean of Awka Deanery II.

Fr Udogu was widely respected for his leadership, dedication to pastoral service, and commitment to community development.

According to The Punch, he was born on December 24, 1964, was ordained on August 19, 1995, and died on May 19, 2025.

The Catholic Diocese of Awka condoled with the family, parishioners, and all those who mourn his death.

“Please note that the funeral arrangement will be announced soon. May the soul of Rev. Fr. Anthony Nnaemeka Udogu rest in the bosom of the Lord, Amen"

Source: Legit.ng