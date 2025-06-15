The Bauchi State Police command has been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of an officer

SP Mustapha Garba Gumau and two of his friends lost their lives in a fatal road crash an hour before his wedding in Bauchi state

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, shared more details about the tragic incident

Bauchi state - A police officer, SP Mustapha Garba Gumau, lost his life in a fatal road accident an hour before his wedding in Bauchi state.

It was gathered that the intending groom died around 9 am on Saturday, June 14, 2025, when the vehicle conveying him and his friends crashed.

The intending groom was reportedly on his way from Gumau to Magaman-Gumau in Toro local government area for the wedding Fatiha slated for 10 am when the tragic incident happened.

The state Police spokesperson, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, said the officer and two others were confirmed dead in the hospital.

As reported by Daily Trust, CP Wakil made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

“The Command is in mourning. SP Mustapha Garba was on his way to attend his own wedding when the unfortunate incident occurred.

“He was in the company of three friends in a Mercedes Benz.

“At Bargan Tsamiya, the vehicle lost control, veered off its lane, and had a head-on collision with an Opel Vectra coming from the opposite direction.

“Upon receiving the news, the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Sani-Omolori, immediately directed the Divisional Police Officer of Toro Division to mobilise and evacuate the victims to Toro General Hospital.

“Sadly, a medical doctor at the hospital confirmed the groom and two others dead. Their bodies have been released to their families for burial.”

