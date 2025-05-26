Nigerians have revisited a Facebook post that the late Pastor Azzaman made on January 29, just 115 days before his death

The Kaduna-based pastor died in a road accident on Saturday, May 24, but had made a post earlier about a message he had received from a pastor regarding a coming accident

Some people wondered if he had taken the unnamed pastor's warning for granted, or if it was destined to happen

The Nigerian Christian community has been plunged into mourning following the death of Kaduna-based pastor, Rev. David Ayuba Azzaman, who died in a fatal road accident while returning home on Saturday, May 24.

Following his demise, netizens revisited a Facebook post he made on January 29.

Pastor Azzaman dies in a fatal accident. Photo Credit: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Pastor Azzaman warned about his death?

In the Facebook post made 115 days ago, Pastor Azzaman said a pastor called him to inform him that he saw an accident in one of the cleric's mission trips, urging him to pray against death by accident.

Reacting to the pastor's message, Azzaman declared he won't die. He sent a message to whoever was planning his death that he won't die until he has preached Christ enough and is satisfied with long life.

He maintained that he won't die until his Christian work on earth is completed. Azzaman's post read:

"A pastor called me now and he said he saw an accident in one of my mission trips. According to the pastor, I should pray against death by accident.

"I will never die by accident, psalm 91:16 god said he has satisfy me with long life. So if you like plan accident, in the spiritual realm I will not die now until I preach Christ enough and be satisfied with long life in Jesus Christ glorified name amen.

"The devil will always plan against the children of god but the hand of god will be upon us as we go out and as we come in.

"Jesus is God and I will not die without fulfilling my missionary work on this earth in Jesus Christ glorified name amen."

Netizens react to late Azzaman's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to late Azzaman's Facebook post below:

Naziru Auwal said:

"Last Las he don kpai through that accident wey he done mocked."

Isaac Ibiteye said:

"He was hinted, at least he wasn't poisoned by a woman, he died honorably and was privilege to know the likely means through which his death was going to come. This should even prove to those mocking his death with laughing of the genuineness of Christianity, but what does a Boko Haram knows than to instigate killings."

Hrm Queen Ene said:

"And it came to pass?

"What kind of life is this? Despite everything? Kai...

"I won't type rest in peace to you sir. I'm pained. Really really unfortunate."

Yusuf Jabatawa Jabs said:

"You have finished your work to God's satisfaction that's why you are called home. Rest well general."

Shem Titus said:

"A pastor called me..." That statement got me. It was not an Imam that called,it was a pastor. The pastor saw CLEARLY. Indeed God reveals. Pastor Azzaman couldn't believe because the cup was heavy, nevertheless,he drank it. The word of the Lord will never fall to the ground. We Christians are willing to die believing God. It was a PASTOR that called him. Yes it was a pastor. If you believe the pastor saw CLEARLY,then believe in the Jesus the PASTOR is serving."

Nigerian pastor dies on mountain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor had died on a mountain while praying for Nigeria.

The late preacher is said to be an indigene of Ebonyi state but a resident of Mpape, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Speaking to the press, a follower of the deceased pastor said:

“His lifeless body was discovered alongside his Bible and other prayer materials, causing sorrow among his congregation, who were awaiting his return. He was known for his deep faith and commitment to spiritual retreats, often going to the mountain for extended periods of prayer..."

