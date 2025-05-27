A young man has expressed grief and sadness about the death of Kaduna-based preacher, Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman

The Nigerian youth made his chat with the late clergyman public, noting that Azzaman had reached out to him out of concern

He noted that Azzaman knew that the "fight" was not physical, adding that God "called him" to give him rest

The death of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman has sparked mourning and tributes across social media platforms.

The 54-year-old preacher lost his life in a fatal road accident while returning to Kaduna on Saturday, May 24.

A man says Pastor Azzaman reached out to him. Photo Credit: Juboil Nick, Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Man's chat with Pastor Azzaman

Juboil Nick, a Facebook user, posted his recent chat with the late preacher. Giving a backstory to the chat, Juboil said Azzaman noticed that he had been silent and decided to check up on him.

Juboil noted that the "fight" is not physical, and Azzaman knew this before his demise. He added that the "fight" continues and that Azzaman's likes would take it up from where he stopped.

Juboil said God called Azzaman to rest and maintained that there are men like him to continue the assignment.

He prayed Azzaman rest, tagging him God's general. His Facebook post read:

"A recent chat between myself and Pst. Ayuba Azzaman David.

"He notice I have been Silent and he check on me.

"The fight is not physical and he knew it.

"The fight continues cause his likes will continue from where he stop.

"God call him to Rest men of his likes mount.

"Rest on God's General."

A man mourns Pastor Azzaman's death. Photo Credit: Juboil Nick, Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

In the chat, Azzaman told Juboil that an unnamed group want to silence his people, and they should not allow that to happen.

"Honestly just go ahead don't fear anyone," a part of Azzaman's text to the man read.

Netizens mourn Pastor Azzaman's death

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's chat with Azzaman below:

Felicity Didam said:

"Rest well daddy 🙏🙏."

Regina Pyam said:

"May soul rest in peace."

Mhiz Happiness said:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Habila Jijiya said:

"You be man, continue where he stop."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) had mourned the death of Pastor David Ayuba Azzaman.

Pastor Azzaman shares his scary dream

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of the late Pastor Azzaman recounting his terrifying dream had surfaced on social media.

The cleric lost his life in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24, and plunged people into mourning. In the emerging video, the preacher said the dream was the scariest he has had in a long time. He said the dream happened in a stadium. His narration partly read:

"This morning I had a dream, and that is one of the most scariest dreams I have ever had in a very long time. I was going to, like, a stadium, and I was sipping a cup of tea. As I was going, I saw, it was a Christian programme happening in that stadium. The Christian programme was more of a Sunday school. Not that a preacher was invited, it was more like Sunday school and interaction..."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng