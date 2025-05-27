Nigerians have continued to pay tributes to fiery and outspoken preacher, Pastor Ayuba Azzaman, who lost his life in a fatal road accident on Saturday, May 24.

A video of the late clergyman narrating a very scary dream he had has resurfaced on social media.

More details shortly...

Pastor Azzaman died in a fatal road accident.

Source: Facebook

Narrating the dream, Pastor Azzaman said:

"This morning I had a dream, and that is one of the most scariest dreams I have ever had in a very long time. I was going to, like a stadium, and I was sipping a cup of tea. As I was going, I saw, it was a Christian programme happening in that stadium.

"The Christian programme was more of a Sunday school. Not that a preacher was invited, it was more like Sunday school and interaction...Bible study. And I saw a young lady who saw me and said,"Sir, I love your T-shirt."Because I was wearing that T-shirt that was written "Jesus Is Lord". And I said thank you..."

Watch the video here.

Pastor Azzaman's dream breaks hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Afodia Amos Mikyes-Taylor said:

"Amen. May your soul rest in perfect peace with the Lord 😭."

Ibrahim Nanle said:

"Even in death I believe this prayer the more and say Amen to the prayers."

Stanley Eshogba said:

"This was how my mother was also talking about people gathering in the stadium fews days to her death, may the soul of this pastor and all the faithful departed RIP Amen."

Jackie Ikeotuonye said:

"People of God, please remember to pray for your pastors. They also need you to stand in the gap for them."

Pasion Emsoo said:

"That means his death is not ordinary but a real Attack.

"Please also pray for your pastors.''

Agyem Pam Jp said:

"Yes, men of God, I plead that you pray for yourself just as you pray for others, some times they concentrate on the well being of others forgetting theirs...... Go well sir."

Pastor shares message God had for Azzaman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had shared the message God told him to deliver to Pastor Azzaman before his death. The preacher's post read in part:

“Last week I was instructed by God to tell Rev Azzaman Azzaman that he was doing a great job for the Kingdom and that his rewards will be massive. We communicated on phone and I was glad I passed the message...I even told my wife I was going to bring him to Owerri this year..."

The preacher's message to Pastor Azzaman broke hearts and got internet users talking. Tributes have continued to pour in for the late Kaduna-based clergyman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng