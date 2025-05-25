A prominent Kaduna-based pastor and the leading pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, Azzaman David, is dead

According to Radio Nigeria, Pastor Azzaman died on Saturday, May 24, in a ghastly road accident while returning to Kaduna from Makurdi, Benue state, where he had ministered at a crusade.

Azzaman dies in a fatal motor accident en route to Kaduna.

Pastor Azzaman's death

The media platform said Azaman's death was confirmed in an official statement released by his church.

Reverend Azzaman, 54, was a prominent Christian apologist. He also often maintains vocal stances vis-à-vis governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) administration as well as insecurity in the northwest and northcentral regions.

Azzaman strongly supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, catapulting the former to prominence.

A well-followed social media user, Zayiri Yusuf, also confirmed Pastor Azzaman's unfortunate exit.

Yusuf wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday morning, May 25:

"Our brother, friend, and soldier in the vineyard of our Master, Azzaman Azzaman, @dayuba, has gone to be with the LORD.

"He died last night in an accident on his way from Makurdi to Kaduna, his base. He was in Makurdi for days of evangelical outreach.

"He has fought the good fight. There remaineth for him his crown of glory."

Azzaman's death: Nigerians react

Following the sad update, Nigerians are mourning the preacher's death.

Legit.ng captured some comments from X below:

Buchi Beluchi tweeted:

"Death like this breaks my heart. So painful to think of."

@AnihojeneO commented:

"He'll be greatly missed for his fearlessness, courage and zeal for the cross of Christ."

Leah Katung-Babatunde said:

"A terrible news to wake up to. May the Lord rest his soul."

Pastor Azzaman's picture on on his known Facebook page hours before his death. Photo credit: Azzaman Azzaman

@Zeru010 wrote:

"Kaiiiiiii. This is really really a sad news.

"May the Lord comfort his family."

@bolajiayo said:

"A soldier of Christ! This man healed a man with insanity just a day before and he is no more less than 24 hours after! God, who can understand your ways??? May his soul rest in perfect peace. Adieu."

@ObiYhwh tweeted:

"So sad. May his soul rest in peace and comfort to brethren and his family. It is well because Jesus lives."

“Remi is in charge of Tinubu’s govt” - Azzaman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Azzaman said Oluremi Tinubu, the first lady, “is the person in charge" of the present government.

Pastor Azzaman who said this via his known Facebook page, also stated that Mrs. Tinubu “is solidly behind her husband”, Bola Ahmed.

The cleric claimed that around July 2023, he received a “revelation” where he noticed Mrs Tinubu “at the center” of a notable activity in the Aso Rock presidential villa.

