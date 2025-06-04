A group of bishops have urged President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State due to escalating violence and killings

The clerics expressed solidarity with Bishop Wilfred Anagbe of Makurdi, who has received threats for condemning the ongoing atrocities

They called on the government, civil society, and the international community to act swiftly to stop the bloodshed and protect citizens

A coalition of clerics under the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has issued a passionate plea to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to declare a state of emergency in Benue State following a surge in violence and bloodshed in the region.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, the bishops decried the worsening insecurity in Benue and other parts of Nigeria, particularly the Middle Belt, where armed attacks on rural communities have led to countless deaths, widespread displacement, and destruction of homes and churches.

Catholic Bishops have sounded alarm on the state of affairs in Benue state and urged Tinubu to intervene immediately

Source: Original

Bishops asks Tinubu to intervene

Leading the charge, Bishop Leonard Bature Kawas, President-General of the CBCN, voiced strong support for Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of the Makurdi Diocese, who has faced threats for consistently speaking out on behalf of the embattled communities in Benue.

“We stand with Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe in his courageous stance against the atrocities committed against our people,” Kawas said, describing the current state of insecurity as a betrayal of Nigeria’s legacy of peacekeeping across West Africa.

According to the bishops, the violence in Benue has persisted since 2001, but recent years have seen an escalation in the scale and frequency of the attacks. They pointed to widespread killings, arson, and forced displacement as clear indicators of a humanitarian disaster that demands immediate federal intervention.

“The persistent killings, displacement, and trauma inflicted on our communities are a grave affront to humanity,” Bishop Kawas lamented.

“We cannot continue to watch as our communities are ravaged by violence and destruction.”

Clerics detailed that the indiscriminate killings have been on for decades unabated.

Source: Original

Clergymen rally for support

The CBCN is not only calling on the federal government to act but is also appealing to the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, civil society groups, and international human rights organizations to amplify the call for justice and protection of human life in Benue.

“The government’s inaction is deafening, and it seems as though the lives of our people are of little consequence,” Kawas added.

He warned that unless swift and decisive action is taken, the crisis may spiral further out of control.

The bishops concluded with a resolute message to the federal authorities: declare a state of emergency now or risk allowing further devastation to communities already stretched to their limits by years of bloodshed and neglect.

NJC pressured to investigate Benue chief judge

In a similar development, a group of concerned citizens has vehemently condemned the Chief Judge of Benue state, Justice Maurice, for being biased in his duty and other grave misconducts.

The coalition is specifically agitating over the handling of the local government election tribunal, which has led to many petitions being filed to the NJC for his removal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng