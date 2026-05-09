Actress Osas Ighodaro has shared her pictures of multiple outfits for the 12th AMVCA in Lagos

She further caused a buzz after she shared the outfit she wore to the red carpet for the star-studded event

Her red carpet outfit has received positive remarks from Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe, among others

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has been actively involved in the 12th African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) with her different outfits, which she rocked for the event.

On Saturday, May 9, 2026, Osas caused a buzz on social media after she shared pictures and videos of a crimson gown designed by fashion designer Veekee James.

Osas Ighodaro shares pictures and videos of the outfits she wore to the 2026 AMVCA in Lagos. Credit: osasighodaro.

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress had shared the pictures before her colleagues stepped out for the red carpet.

Shortly after sharing her first look, Osas again shared another outfit by Veekee James, which she wore to the red carpet as she set the bar exceptionally high ahead of the award ceremony.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 winner, Imisi, made her debut at the AMVCA cultural day.

She represented the Yoruba culture, rocking traditional textiles, cowries, and coral beads to celebrate the 2026 awards.

Funke Akindele and Mercy Aigbe rate Osas Ighodaro outfit to 2026 AMVCA red carpet. Credit: officialosas

Source: Instagram

Pictures of Osas Ighodaro's first look at the AMVCA are below:

The outfit Osas Ighodaro wore to the AMVCA red carpet is below:

Funke Akindele, others react to Osas Ighodaro's outfit

Reacting, Funke Akindele took to Osas Ighodaro's comments section to declare her the winner. Actress Mercy Aigbe also named her colleague the best-dressed at the star-studded event.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

funkejenifaakindele wrote:

"WINNER🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

bimboademoye commented:

"Thank God I didn't answer my tailor. How I wan match this one now ehn?"

realmercyaigbe said:

"Best Dressed."

sh_u_ga commented:

"I just could tell that the red dress was not the only look. Now this look is MET GALA worthy. We have a winner guys Best dressed 2026 AMVCA Female Category 👏😍 @officialosas x @veekee_james is always a combo to look out for."

duchessabeedaymee said:

"I knew you were not done when you released that first look..I knew you had another outfit in the works. Best dressed every year."

twins_crush wrote:

"Na with these two looks weh dem want still dey vote who be best dressed? Please give her the Crown already cus what???"

queengoldskincare_and_spa commented:

"Aunty osas has been planning for this event since last year I promise you.. Because all this beauty is not 1month plans."

therealitse commented:

"Ahhh, I’m just shouting ahh ahhhh on every picture because you and @veekeejames_official are trying to take my breath away e choke."

Liquorose attends AMVCA cultural day

Legit.ng also reported that former BBNaija star and Roseline Afije, better known as Liquorose, was also present at the AMVCA cultural event.

Liquorose showed up in style as she shared photos of herself in an ornate red velvet and gold corseted gown with sleeves and coral beading.

The reality star's social media post comes after she trended on X, formerly Twitter, after a rumour involving her went viral.

Source: Legit.ng