A Nigerian graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University took to social media to share his results

In an emotional post, he recounted his academic journey and how he emerged as the best graduating student

He also recalled the countless late nights of studying and how he came to understand that success is a gradual process

A graduate of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University celebrated his convocation and shared details of his academic record on social media.

He spoke about his time studying Anatomy and the path that led him to finish at the top of his class.

Anatomy graduate emerges as the best graduating student. Photo credit: @nwadichechinonso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Best graduating anatomy student speaks

Identified as @nwadichechinonso on TikTok, he outlined his results in eight semesters, beginning with his first year and continuing through to his final year.

According to the details he gave, his grades showed a steady improvement over the course of the programme, leading to a perfect score in his last two semesters.

He stated that he completed his degree with a First Class and was recognised as the best graduating student in his set.

In the same post, he spoke about the effort that he put in to achieve such an amazing academic feat.

He mentioned long periods of study through the night and described the process as one that demanded discipline, resilience and faith in God.

He explained that he had come to see success as something that developed slowly rather than arriving all at once.

The graduate noted that growth often emerged from difficulty and that challenging moments played a role in shaping his experience.

Anatomy student shares his joy after emerging as the best graduating student. Photo credit: @nwadichechinonso/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He also addressed fellow students directly, urging them not to consider giving up as an option.

In his words:

"100I First semester GPA 3.38, 100I 2nd semester GPA 4.15, 200I First semester GPA 4.16, 200I 2nd semester GPA 4.34, 300I First semester GPA 4.88, 300I 2nd semester GPA 5.00, 400I First semester GPA 5.00, 400I 2nd semester GPA 5.00, First class honor (B.sc Anatomy). Best graduating student.

"Today, I celebrate a defining milestone, my convocation as a graduate of Anatomy. This journey has been one of discipline, resilience, and faith. By God’s grace, I graduated with a First Class and as the Best Graduating Student, an achievement that reflects consistency more than anything else. There were countless late nights of studying and a commitment to learning every single day. I came to understand that success is not instant; it is a gradual process. Growth comes through challenges, and the difficult moments are often what shape us the most.

"To my fellow students: never see giving up as an option. Stay consistent, understand what you study, be able to defend your knowledge, and help others learn because teaching strengthens mastery. There are no shortcuts to true success. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my amiable HOD Dr. C. S. Elemuo, my able Professor Dr. A. A. Nwakama, Dr. Raymond Olisa, and all my lecturers who guided me throughout this journey. In everything you do, no matter how hard it gets, giving up can never be an optio and you fail only when you give up. Ezeonyi Chinonso (B. Sc Anatomy)."

Reactions as anatomy graduate shares academic journey

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Amarachi said:

"Congrats stranger! How were you able to achieve all these? I’m currently in second semester 100L."

@N O N C H A L A N T said:

"Currently in 100lvl, first semester and am starting my First semester exams 2moro. I fear bad grades pass anything for dis life. God will help me Iet me finish well."

@GenEral said:

"Calculating all your GPA, 4.48 should be your CGPA as it's a 5point grade system. but congratulations."

See the post below:

Graduate bags first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Delta State University went viral online after breaking a record in her family.

The young lady proudly mentioned in her post that she finished with a first-class degree.

Source: Legit.ng