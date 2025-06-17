The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, has reacted to the planned visit of President Bola Tinubu to Benue state

Obi said President Tinubu should have visited the scene of the mass killings in Benue state given the emergency nature of these incidents

According to Obi, giving future dates to visit the people who have lost their loved ones makes it look like a state visit

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for deciding to visit the scene of the brutal killings in Benue State.

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu will travel to Benue state on Wednesday, June 18, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

Obi said President Tinubu should extended his visit to Mokwa in Niger state following the recent flood that killed many people.

He said President Tinubu should have visited the location immediately the incidents occurred than giving future dates.

The former Anambra state governor made this known in a statement shared via his X handle @PeterObi on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

“Given the emergency nature of these incidents, a prompt visits would have delivered the urgency needed, instead of giving future dates that makes it look like a state visit.”

Obi added that Tinubu’s presence at the affected communities will be very reassuring and uplifting.

“The presence of the President in these devastated and grieving communities will be very reassuring and uplifting.

“Both Benue and Niger States have lost over 200 lives each due to recent tragedies. In Mokwa alone, more than 200 people were confirmed dead, and over 1,000 are still missing following the floods. These are not just statistics; they are the lives of Nigerian families torn apart and their communities destroyed.”

Obi said the the distance from Abuja to the affected areas in Niger and Benue states is not far.

According to Obi, Abuja to Makurdi is about 282 km and Abuja to Mokwa is about 287 km.

“We look forward to seeing not leadership by remote control but proactive leadership that responds not just with words, but with compassion and action.”

Governor Alia shares details of meeting With Tinubu

Recall that Governor Hyacinth Alia revealed that Tinubu recently held a meeting with him and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to explore peaceful solutions to the killings in Benue state.

Governor Alia said President Tinubu convened the meeting to help bring an end to the violence in Benue.

Many Nigerians have described the continued bloodletting and mindless killings across Benue state as disheartening.

Benue Killings: Governor Alia Describes Actual Culprits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Alia said that those who attacked killed several people in the Yelewata and Daudu communities, in Guma LGA used AK-47 and AK-49.

Governor Alia, while speaking with journalists on Monday, June 16, are herders without any herds, declaring them as terrorists.

Recall that on Saturday, June 14, over 100 people were reportedly killed in the attack said to have been launched by suspected herdsmen

