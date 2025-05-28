The All Progressives Congress (APC) League has called on the NWC of the ruling party to initiate disciplinary actions against Governor Hyacinth Alia

The group within the APC urged the NWC to expel the Benue state governor with immediate effect over alleged anti-party and betrayal of principles

The group accused Governor Alia of secretly collaborating with opposition leaders like Senator Gabriel Suswam and other actors who are against the APC interests in Benue state

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to immediately expel Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

The APC League accused Governor Alia of betraying the ruling party’s principles.

APC group accuses Governor Alia of collaborating with opposition leaders. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress (APC) League

Source: UGC

The group within the APC said Governor Alia’s actions warrant disciplinary action for undermining the party’s unity and cohesion.

The APC group said Governor Alia’s absence from President Bola Tinubu’s endorsement was evidence of his disconnection from the party’s national leadership.

The APC League national president, Hon. John Ogiri, made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

Ogiri accused Governor Alia of sidelining the APC structure in Benue state.

The group accused the governor of marginalizing the State Executive Committee and refusing to convene meetings.

Ogiri further alleged that Governor Alia has been secretly collaborating with Senator Gabriel Suswam and other actors opposed to APC interests in Benue, deepening divisions within the party.

“Over the last year, we have noted the Governor’s systemic avoidance of party organs, his alienation of critical stakeholders, and his disturbing silence on persistent and credible imputations concerning his planned defection to then, Social Democratic Party (SDP) but now, African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Ogiri added.

“More disturbing is the growing evidence of Governor Alia’s covert alignment with Senator Gabriel Suswam, Elfufai, and other actors opposed to APC interests in Benue and Nigeria at large."

APC group accuses Governor Hyacinth Alia of sidelining the APC structure in Benue state. Photo credit: Hyacinth Alia

Source: Facebook

The APC League urged the National Working Committee (NWC) to take swift action, including expulsion, against Governor Alia for gross misconduct and anti-party activities.

The group called on the NWC to initiate disciplinary actions, including the expulsion of Governor Hyacinth Alia in line with the disciplinary provisions of the APC Constitution.

He added that:

“Furthermore, Governor Alia’s constant threat of leaving the party—while his political spirit has long departed—is a dangerous liability to the APC. The continued indulgence and condoning of this behavior by the NWC poses a serious danger to the unity and credibility of our party”.

APC governor accused of planning to defect to ADC

Recall that Governor Alia reportedly boycotted the APC’s endorsement of President Tinubu for the 2027 election after his demand for a dual endorsement was rejected.

This is as the ongoing feud between Governor Alia and key ruling APC leaders in Benue state intensified.

Meanwhile, sources claim Governor Alia has been engaging with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), signalling a potential shift away from the APC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng