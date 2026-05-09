Former Adamawa Commissioner for Works and Energy Development, Adamu Atiku, declared his intention to contest the Adamawa South Senatorial seat under the ADC ahead of the 2027 elections

Adamu Atiku said he joined the race after consultations with constituents, stakeholders and supporters across Adamawa South

Adamu Atiku confirmed that he obtained his nomination form and described the ambition as a movement for unity, progress and purposeful representation

Adamu Atiku, son of former Vice President and presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, has formally declared his intention to contest the Adamawa South Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The former Adamawa State Commissioner for Works and Energy Development announced his decision in a statement issued on Friday, May 8,saying the move followed months of consultations with political stakeholders, supporters and residents across the senatorial district.

2027 Presidential Hopeful's Son Enters Senatorial Race

Source: Twitter

Adamu cited consultations and public support

According to Adamu, the decision to join the race came after sustained pressure and encouragement from constituents seeking what he described as purposeful representation, Punch reported.

“After months of wide consultations, sincere reflections, and encouragement from constituents, stakeholders, supporters, and well meaning citizens across Adamawa South, I have decided to answer the call to serve and formally join the race for the Adamawa South Senatorial seat,” he said.

He added that he deliberately remained silent in recent months while engaging in consultations and assessing the demands from supporters across the district.

“The overwhelming confidence reposed in me and the consistent demand for purposeful, experienced, and people-oriented representation have been truly humbling,” he stated.

Nomination form obtained

Adamu also confirmed that he had officially obtained his nomination form, describing it as the beginning of his campaign for the Senate seat.

“Yesterday, I officially acquired my nomination form, marking the formal beginning of this journey and my commitment to offering myself for service to the good people of Adamawa South,” he said.

He described the ambition as a people-driven movement aimed at promoting development, unity and effective representation within the district.

“This movement belongs to the people and is driven by our shared desire for purposeful representation, unity, and progress across Adamawa South.

“The journey has begun, and with the support of our people, we shall move forward together with unity, purpose, and determination,” he added.

Political development follows cabinet resignation

The declaration came weeks after Adamu resigned from the cabinet of Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri following political developments involving the governor’s reported defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His entry into the race further strengthens the involvement of the Atiku political family within the ADC as preparations for the 2027 general elections continue.

Ex-presidential aspirant enters senatorial race

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tein T.S. Jack-Rich has formally submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Rivers West Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

He made the submission in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that his decision was informed by a long-term commitment to the party and a desire to strengthen representation for his constituency.

Source: Legit.ng