Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, has revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently held a meeting with him and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), to explore peaceful solutions to the killings in the state

Governor Alia said President Tinubu convened the meeting to help bring an end to the violence in Benue

Many Nigerians have described the continued bloodletting and mindless killings across Benue state as disheartening

Makurdi, Benue state - Hyacinth Alia, governor of Benue, on Monday, June 16, opened up on a truce-seeking meeting he held with President Bola Tinubu and George Akume, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF).

The governor, who was a guest on Channels Television’s 'The Morning Brief' programme, monitored by Legit.ng, said the president convened the meeting as part of a political solution to end the gruesome killings in the state.

Governor Alia speaks as President Tinubu wades into Benue massacre. Photo credit: Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia

Source: Facebook

Governor Alia said:

“I think the president is not wrong to have said that we should find a common ground for reconciliation.

“He had invited the SGF and myself because of what he was hearing out there in the public. He tried to find out whether there were some differences between us."

He added:

“The SGF himself said there were no differences between us. If they were, going forward, there would be no anxiety at all. So, the traditional institutions should go to their beds with eyes closed.”

Akume condemns Benue killings

For Akume, a former governor the the state, he condemned the recent killings.

In a statement by Terrence Kuanum, his special adviser on public affairs, Akume described the killings as a “mindless barbarism”.

Akume expressed strong optimism that President Tinubu’s directive to service chiefs to restore peace in Benue would yield the desired results. He emphasised the need for an immediate end to such “dastardly acts” across the country, adding that insecurity must be confronted through collective action.

Tinubu visits Benue on Wednesday, June 18. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu to visit Benue over mass killings

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has rescheduled his official visit to Kaduna state.

Instead, Tinubu will travel to Benue state on Wednesday, June 18, as part of renewed efforts to foster peace and address the persistent conflict affecting communities in the state.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president (information and strategy), the Nigerian leader's visit aims to assess firsthand the recurring crisis that has claimed numerous lives and caused significant destruction.

Read more Benue news:

Pope Leo laments Benue attacks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pope Leo XIV condemned the killing of nearly 200 people in Yelwata, in the Guma local government area of Benue state.

The Pope described the fresh attack on the Benue community as a terrible massacre of people who are mostly internally displaced persons.

The head of the Catholic Church said the people were “sheltered by the local Catholic mission”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng