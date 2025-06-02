Over 50 people have been killed and 15 church parishes shut down in Makurdi Diocese following violent attacks by armed herdsmen, with Catholic priests among the victims

Catholic priests who disclosed this also accused the Nigerian army of failing to intervene during attacks near military checkpoints and called on Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action

The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association demanded government accountability, urgent compensation for victims, and urged youths to defend their faith, farmlands, and way of life amid ongoing insecurity

Markurdi, Benue state - The Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Makurdi Diocese, has revealed that over 50 people have been killed and 15 church parishes shut down after a month of violent attacks by armed herdsmen in the Diocese.

The Makurdi Diocese Chairman of NCDPA, Reverend Fr. Joseph Beba, condemned the brutal murders and injuries inflicted on defenceless victims.

He lamented that military personnel in some affected communities reportedly turned a blind eye while the assailants carried out their atrocities.

Fr. Beba said,

“Among those affected in the attacks were Catholic priests, and this has led to the shutdown of 15 parishes in Makurdi Diocese alone.”

Coordinated violence leaves communities devastated

The priests condemned the coordinated violence unleashed on communities including Tse Orbiam, Ahume, Jimba, Nagi-Camp, Aondoana, Yelewata, and Abegana.

These attacks resulted in the deaths of over 50 people, including women and children. Fr. Beba highlighted the case of Revd Fr. Solomon Atongo, the priest in charge of St John’s Quasi Parish, Jimba, who was also targeted.

“These acts are inhumane, barbaric, and a gross violation of the sanctity and dignity of human life,” the priests stated.

Calls for decisive government action and protection

The priests urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to take urgent steps to halt what they described as ethnic cleansing of the Tiv people by terrorist herdsmen.

They warned,

“Failure to be decisive in coordinating and directly confronting these terrorists and their masterminds would be seen as indifference or insensitivity. To be silent is to die twice.”

They also called on President Bola Tinubu to declare total war against the terrorists, who Governor Alia previously identified as non-Nigerians but continue to destabilise Benue and Nigeria.

Military complicity questioned amid attacks

The priests expressed dismay at what they described as “low energy” displayed by the Nigerian army stationed in affected areas, accusing them of complicity due to their failure to stop the attacks or pursue the terrorists.

Fr. Beba revealed,

“The attack and shooting of Revd Fr. Solomon Atongo on May 24, 2025, happened just three kilometres from Naka and less than 500 metres from an army checkpoint at Tse Orbiam. Despite several cries for help, there was no intervention from the army.”

Attacks seen as direct assault on the Catholic Church

The priests believe the attacks were coordinated responses to Bishop Wilfred Anagbe’s testimonies abroad on the systematic persecution of Christians in Benue and Nigeria.

They noted successive attacks on Ahume, Jimba, and Aondoana, the Bishop’s hometown, where Revd Fr. Peter Shima and Claretian Sisters fled for safety.

They reported that many victims, including a two-year-old and a pregnant woman, were brutally killed.

Further attacks on May 26 at Nagi-Camp and Yelewata continued despite proximity to army bases, with three Catholic priests narrowly escaping assassination attempts in just three days.

Communities displaced, roads unsafe amid ongoing violence

The priests described how the Naka-Makurdi road has become nearly impassable, forcing residents of Gwer West LGA to seek refuge in Naka.

“Even with the army’s presence, the vulnerable people are not safe. We question whose side the army is really on, given these events,” they said.

Despite the widespread violence, deaths, and displacement, the priests lamented the absence of government delegations visiting victims or showing solidarity, including the Catholic Bishop whose village and priests were attacked.

Demand for government accountability and justice

The NCDPA reminded both federal and state governments of their constitutional duty to protect citizens’ lives and dignity.

They called for urgent compensation for victims and the safe return of displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“We are committed to the gospel truths and will resist any intimidation or threats aimed at silencing those speaking truth to power. We call on youths to be prepared to defend their faith, farmlands, and way of life. The right to self-defence is inalienable for all citizens,” the priests concluded.

