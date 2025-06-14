Hundreds of people have reportedly died in an attack on the Yelewata community in the Guma local government area of Benue

The attacks, which happened at about 10 pm, were confirmed by the police, but the security agency could not specify the number of casualties

This happened days after the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyode, visited Benue, following the escalation of attacks in the northwest state

An unspecified number of people have been said to have been killed by some suspected gunmen, alleged to be armed herders at Yelewata in the Guma local government area of Benue State.

The Yelewata community is a border town between Benue and Nasarawa States. It was less than a 40-minute drive to the Benue state capital, Makurdi.

The Punch reported that the recent attack on Yelewata town in Benue State resulted in significant loss of life. According to local reports, suspected armed herders invaded the community around 10 pm on Friday, killing over 100 people and setting homes ablaze. The police confirmed the attack and reported that some individuals and attackers lost their lives when security forces responded to the incident.

Police confirm fresh attack in Benue community

Benue State police spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, stated that the attackers were engaged in a fierce exchange with security men, resulting in some fatalities among the attackers. Unfortunately, some residents also lost their lives, and others sustained injuries. The police assured the public that they would continue to pursue the attackers and keep the community safe.

This incident occurred despite a recent visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyode, following an escalation of attacks by suspected armed herders in the state. Unfortunately, such attacks have not abated, with another incident reported just two days prior in Makurdi LG, where at least 25 people were killed.

The violence, which has become a frequent occurrence, has resulted in numerous fatalities, injuries, and the destruction of homes, leaving many residents displaced.

Army chief visits affected areas, deploys more troops

Lt Gen Oluyede arrived in Benue on Tuesday morning, June 3, accompanied by his Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) and other senior officers from the Army Headquarters.

The army chief’s visit aims to assess the situation on the ground and take decisive action against the increasing militia violence, Vanguard reported.

Sources confirmed that Oluyede has ordered the immediate deployment of additional troops to Benue to confront the armed groups terrorising the state.

He will also hold strategic meetings with operational and unit commanders to evaluate ongoing operations and discuss solutions to halt the killings.

MURIC speaks on Boko Haram resurgence

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) lent its voice to the alarms raised by Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno state and Caleb Muftwang of Plateau concerning the worsening security situations in the two northern states.

In a statement on Monday, April 14, obtained by Legit.ng, MURIC called on the military to review its tactics to stem Boko Haram's resurgence in the northeast and halt the spread of bandits’ tentacles in northcentral Nigeria.

The statement was signed by the Islamic human rights organisation's executive director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

