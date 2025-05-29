As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks his second year in office, a report by Amnesty International Nigeria criticised the Nigerian leader's administration

The report showed that at least 10,217 people have been killed since he assumed office in May 2023

The National Counter Terrorism Centre – Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC – ONSA) dismissed the report by Amnesty International Nigeria on the country’s security challenges between 2023 and 2025

FCT, Abuja - The National Counter Terrorism Centre - Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC–ONSA) has fumed at a new report by Amnesty International Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the report claimed that over 10,000 Nigerians were killed in the last two years under President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, the 16th president of Nigeria, has been at the helm of affairs since 2023.

Legit.ng reports that in a letter dated Wednesday, May 28, addressed to Isa Sanusi, the director of Amnesty International Nigeria, and signed by the coordinator of the NCTC-ONSA, Major-General Adamu Garba Laka, the centre called for withholding of the report.

Amnesty International stated that the deaths were caused by attacks from gunmen, bandits and other armed groups, with Benue, Edo, Katsina, Kebbi, Plateau, Sokoto and Zamfara affected by the worrisome killings under Tinubu.

It said Benue state accounts for the highest death toll of 6,896, followed by Plateau State, where 2,630 people were killed.

But reacting, the NCTC–ONSA, which is in charge of coordinating Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts, described the report by the prominent human rights organisation as misleading as “several of the figures and assertions contained therein are inconsistent with verified data in possession of the office".

The Center’s coordinator said:

“Therefore, we strongly advise that the said report be withheld from publication, pending a thorough engagement to address the evident gaps and potential misinformation contained therein.

“The report, in its current form, presents an overly alarming narrative which does not reflect the broader realities on the ground, and which risks misinforming the public, damaging the international image of the Country, and inadvertently encouraging terrorists and criminal elements by exaggerating impact of their atrocities."

NCTC–ONSA defends Tinubu, fumes at Amnesty

Furthermore, the Centre extended an invitation to Amnesty International Nigeria for a meeting to dissect the report "in order to avoid misleading the public".

NCTC–ONSA's letter added:

“In the interest of constructive engagement and mutual understanding, the NCTC - ONSA would be pleased to host a consultative meeting with representatives of Amnesty International Nigeria. This meeting will provide an opportunity for both parties to review the contents of the report, reconcile discrepancies, and discuss ongoing security efforts as well as challenges faced in the protection of lives and property across the Country.

“While we recognise and value the role of Civil Society Organizations in documenting human rights concerns, such efforts must be pursued with accuracy, objectivity, and a careful understanding of the prevailing national security context. Therefore, we strongly advise that the said report be withheld from publication, pending a thorough engagement to address the evident gaps and potential misinformation contained therein.”

Military guns down deadly terrorist leaders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that troops of Operation Fansan Yanma successfully neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Kachalla Na Faranshi, along with several of his fighters during an aggressive raid in the forests of Zurmi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, the terrorists were eliminated when they came in contact with men of the Nigerian Army.

During the recent operation in the forests of Zurmi, security forces engaged Na Faranshi and his men in a fierce gun battle, successfully eliminating him and many of his fighters.

