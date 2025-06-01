The Kano State Government announced an Eid-el-Kabir holiday for all primary and post-primary schools, ensuring students and teachers observed the break from 4th to 15th and 16th June, 2025

Parents of boarding school students were instructed to collect their children by the early hours of 4th June, with resumption scheduled for 15th June

While the holiday was confirmed, the Ministry of Education reassured stakeholders that all other aspects of the 2024/2025 school academic calendar remained unchanged

The Kano State Government directed all primary and post-primary schools to observe the Eid-el-Kabir break from 4th to 15th and 16th June, 2025.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Education, aligned with the existing academic calendar. Here’s a breakdown of the announcement.

Kano State Government Announces Closure of Primary and Secondary School Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir. Photo credit: AbbaGidaGida/X

Source: Facebook

Schools in Kano state proceeded on Eid-el-Kabir break

In a statement signed by Balarabe Kiru, the Director of Public Enlightenment, the Kano State Ministry of Education instructed all schools across the state to commence the Eid-el-Kabir holiday starting Wednesday, 4th June, 2025.

Parents and guardians of boarding school students were required to pick up their wards by the early hours of 4th June, 2025, with resumption scheduled for Sunday, 15th June, 2025.

Kano academic calendar remained unchanged

Despite the holiday adjustment, all other aspects of the 2024/2025 school academic calendar remained valid, including previously stipulated public holidays. The statement reassured stakeholders that existing schedules were unaffected.

The statement acknowledged the role of parents and guardians in the education system. While expressing gratitude, Kiru quoted the Commissioner of Education, Dr. Ali Makoda, urging families to ensure their children adhered to the resumption date.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the usual support and cooperation given to the Ministry by the good people of the state and also wish the students and pupils a successful Sallah break,” the statement read.

The directive ensured a smooth transition into the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations while maintaining the integrity of the school calendar.

About Eid-il-Kabir

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations, observed by Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God, before God provided a ram as a substitute.

The festival is marked by prayers, feasting, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, such as sheep, cows, or camels, with portions shared among family, friends, and the less privileged. Eid-el-Kabir also emphasizes charity, community, and gratitude.

The celebration typically lasts several days, during which Muslims gather for communal prayers, exchange greetings, and strengthen social bonds.

Why some countries observe on June 6, others on June 7

Legit.ng earlier reported that several countries worldwide determined their dates for Eid Al Adha 2025, with celebrations falling on either June 6 or June 7.

The variation in dates stemmed from differences in moon sighting practices and religious authorities' announcements.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Qatar, Australia, and Indonesia confirmed their observance of Eid Al Adha on June 6. Each country relied on traditional crescent moon sightings to set the date.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng