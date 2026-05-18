Senator Gbenga Daniel withdraws from the APC primary due to security threats against his supporters

Political tensions rise between Daniel and Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun ahead of party primary

BATOGD Movement advises members to boycott primary for safety concerns amid violence fears

The senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary scheduled for Monday, citing fears of violence and threats against his supporters.

Daniel, who is seeking another term in the Senate, has been locked in a political dispute with Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun over the APC ticket for Ogun East.

Lawmaker Dumps APC Senate Race, Instructs Supporters On What To Do To Party's Primaries

Source: Twitter

The disagreement between both camps has deepened in recent weeks, with supporters on both sides trading accusations ahead of the party primary, Daily Trust reported.

Supporters told to stay away from primary venues

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 17, by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu–Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Movement, the senator directed his loyalists to boycott the primary election over what the group described as growing security threats.

The statement, signed by the Director-General of BATOGD, General Olumuyiwa Okunowo (retd), alongside 34 others, alleged that suspected thugs had been mobilised in preparation for violence during the exercise, Vanguard reported.

“In the last few days we have seen all manners of strange movements and miscreants taking positions and ready to strike down our people. We have heard and seen agents of the state government threatening fire and brimstone against our supporters, and the elections yesterday is a confirmation of our worst fears,” the statement read.

The group added that it would be irresponsible to expose members and supporters to danger.

“On this note, we have advised our Principal, His Excellency, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to distance himself from the senatorial party primary elections.

“We also hereby advise our supporters to stay away from the venues of the senatorial party primary election of Monday, May 18, 2026, for their own safety,” the statement added.

Aide confirms decision to pull out

Daniel’s media aide, Steve Oliyide, confirmed the withdrawal while speaking with journalists, saying the decision was taken to protect supporters from possible attacks.

“Yes, because we cannot put our supporters in harm’s way. Their safety is more of our concern than the contest. If the party is ready to conduct a free and fair election and can guarantee the safety of our members, then we are game,” Oliyide said.

Ihonvbere dismisses reports of losing in Edo

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Julius Ihonvbere, the leader of the House of Representatives, has claimed victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for Owan East/Owan West Federal Constituency of Edo state ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Prof. Ihonvbere, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 17, dismissed reports claiming that he lost the APC nomination contest.

Source: Legit.ng