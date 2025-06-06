The Muslim Rights Concern has accused President Tinubu of showing religious favoritism by offering free train services to Christians during Christmas while excluding Muslims during Eid el-Kabir

In a statement, MURIC’s director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed dissatisfaction with what the group described as "a deliberate marginalisation" of Nigerian Muslims

MURIC also criticised the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for announcing only commercial services during the Sallah period

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) over what it describes as religious bias in the provision of free train rides during festive seasons.

Free train rides only for Christians - MURIC alleges

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 5, a day before Sallah, the executive director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, expressed disappointment over the government’s decision to offer free train rides only during the Christian holiday of Christmas, without extending similar benefits during Islamic festivals such as Eid al-Kabir.

The statement said:

“A strange scenario is currently playing out in the Nigerian socio-cultural landscape. The Federal Government offered free train rides during Christmas; it has maintained a pregnant silence on whether the same handout will be offered during this Salah.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in 2024, the Nigerian government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced free train rides on all federal trains from December 20 to January 5, as revealed by Minister of Information Mohammed Idris.

This initiative aims to alleviate transportation costs, especially during the festive period, in line with President Tinubu's efforts to support vulnerable Nigerians.

However, MURIC noted that only paid services were announced for the Salah period this year.

He stated thus:

“The NRC did confirm additional trips for routes such as Lagos to Ibadan, but these services remain commercial, not complimentary.

“This extension cannot even scratch the surface. It is not comparable to the over-pampering luxury of the Christmas period.”

MURIC demands an apology from FG

As reported by The Punch, MURIC questioned the equity of such decisions, accusing the government of sidelining Muslims and marginalising them in a country with a Muslim president and a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

“We are constrained to ask: Is free train meant for Christians alone? Who is in control of this government? Are Muslims really being carried along?” he asked.

“If this is an oversight, we demand an apology from FG. If it is deliberate, we will assume it is an exhibition of executive impunity,” the statement added.

Eid-el-Kabir: Osun govt announces free train ride from Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Osun state government led by Governor Ademola Adeleke has launched a five-day free train service that targets Osun residents living in other parts of the Southwest region who wish to travel home for Eid celebrations.

The service is scheduled to operate from Thursday, June 5, to Tuesday, June 10, 2025, providing a convenient and free travel option for indigenes between Lagos and Osogbo, the state capital.

In 2024, Osun announced a similar free train service for its citizens living in Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, enabling them to travel for the Eid celebrations.

