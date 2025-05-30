An Islamic organisation has announced the plan to slaughter and share 6,000 cows in 11 states across Nigeria for the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Sallah

According to the report, the beneficiary states cut across nine states in the northern parts pof Nigeria and one from the southwest

This came days after it was announced that the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir will be celebrated on Friday, June 6

The Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) has announced the plan to slaughter 6,000 cows in no less than 11 states in Nigeria, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, which will be distributed during the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) period.

It was learnt that the meat would be shared with vulnerable and indigent Muslims in states such as Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Oyo, Sokoto.

Islamic Foundation to slaughter 6000 cows in 11 Nigerian states Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

What Turkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) does

According to The Nation, the Qurbani project was one of the regular humanitarian services that the Turkush foundation to reduce hunger and support Islamic communities.

The foundation is also involved in mosque construction, provision of clean water through boreholes, free surgical procedures, Ramadan Iftar meals, and educational scholarships.

The Eid al-Kabir festival is one of the ritual rites carried out in the Dhul-Hijjah, the last 12th month of the lunar calendar, to remember the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim in the Islamic practice.

It has been confirmed that the 2025 Eid al-Kabir will be celebrated on Friay, June 6, following the declaration by Saudi Arabia that Thursday, June 5, will be the last day of Arafat.

The rituals of Dhul Hijjah

The ritual rites involved taking six days in Mecca and Medina, the location where Prophet Ibrahim reportedly carried out the act, and those who could not travel to Saudi Arabia from Nigeria are expected to kill animals if they have the capacity to do so.

During the month, Muslim faithful are encouraged to emulate the “sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim” by being kind and generous to the people around them.

One major significance of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is about the “profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims”.

How Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Kabir Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eid el-Kabir celebration in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the celebration is always colourful with several palace festivals and displays of culture. Some of these included the Ojude-Oba festival in the Ijebu area of Ogun state, the Durbar festival popular in the northern part of Nigeria.

Also, it is a period when extended families come together and unite for fun and celebration. People travel from far distances to come together and celebrate the festival.

Sultan declares Eid-el-Fitr day

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sa'ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, announced Wednesday, April 10, as the day to mark the 2024 Eid-el-Fitr.

Abubakar, who doubled as the president-general of the NSCIA, stated that the reason was that the moon was not sighted.

The Sultan then urged the Muslims to pray for Nigeria's peace and progress and wished them a happy Eid-el-Fitr.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng