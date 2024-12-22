The Nigerian government has announced free train rides on all federal trains from 20 December to 5 January, as revealed by Minister of Information Mohammed Idris

The Nigerian government earlier announced free train rides on all federal trains from 20 December to 5 January.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, made this announcement at the end of Monday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

Tinubu's Government Offers Free Train Rides to Ease Holiday Transportation Costs

All Nigerian passenger trains are publicly owned and primarily operated by the federal government through the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

Despite this, train services lag behind road transportation as the most popular means of transport among Nigerians.

Although Mr. Idris did not specify how the government would fund the free service, it is expected to be welcomed by commuters who are grappling with high transport costs following the removal of a popular petrol subsidy last year.

The minister explained that the free train ride initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s desire to cushion the impact of government policies on transportation costs, particularly for the most vulnerable Nigerians.

Last year, the president also approved free train rides during the Christmas and Sallah periods.

The railway networks connect multiple cities across the country. The Abuja railway line connects with Kaduna State, while the Lagos network links with Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

Additionally, the Itakpe-Warri railway line, a 276-kilometre railway, connects Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta in Kogi State.

Mr. Idris also announced that the Federal Executive Council will be on recess from the 18th of this month until the 6th of January, meaning there will be no federal executive council meetings during that period.

