The federal government has announced Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays set aside for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made this declaration in a statement issued on behalf of the Federal Government on Monday, June 2

Tunji-Ojo, in a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani, congratulated all Muslims in Nigeria and the Diaspora on the occasion

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Monday, June 2, in a statement by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslim Ummah both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

He called on the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

What is expected of Muslims during Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Speaking further, the minister urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

He assured Nigerians that “the people-oriented reforms and initiatives carried out, in furtherance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s Administration, is to restore Nigeria on the path of progress”.

“While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-ul- Adha celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to join hands with the present administration in its efforts to restore the glory of Nigeria as a great nation,” the statement concluded.

Read FG's full statement below:

Sallah: Sokoto governor directs early payment of June salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the payment of June salaries earlier than usual to help civil servants prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The governor who is currently in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, issued the directive via a statement signed by the governor’s press secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa.

Workers at both the state and local government levels, including those working with the Local Government Education Authority and pensioners will get their pay ahead of Sallah.

