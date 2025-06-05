The Lagos state government, under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the arrival of three brand-new electric train sets to support the Blue Line Rail project in the state

Each train set comprises four coaches, making a total of 12 coaches aimed at improving the comfort and efficiency of mass transit in Lagos state

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced on Thursday, June 5, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account and shared a video of the new train sets at the port

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Lagos State Government led by Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu has taken delivery of three new train sets, each consisting of four coaches, to bolster its electric-powered Blue Line Rail project.

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the arrival of three new train sets for Blue Line Rail operations. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu

Source: Facebook

Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the arrival on Thursday, June 5, through his official X account.

He noted that the new train sets are expected to significantly reduce wait times for commuters on the Blue Line, enhancing the overall efficiency of the service.

Governor Sanwo-Olu shared a video accompanying the post that showed cranes at the port hoisting the train sets onto articulated trucks for transportation to their designated location in Lagos.

"Dear Lagosians,

"I’m happy to share that we have taken delivery of three brand-new train sets of 12 coaches in total for the Lagos Blue Line Rail.

"This means shorter wait times and more comfortable trips for everyone using the Blue Line. It’s a step forward in our efforts to make daily commute in Lagos less stressful and more reliable,"Sanwo-Olu said.

Lagos takes delivery of 3 new trains to expand Blue Line Rail operations in the state. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Speaking further, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the new procurement is aimed at making daily commute around Lagos less stressful and more reliable.

"We’re not stopping here. Work is ongoing to extend the Blue Line all the way to Okokomaiko, and we’re aiming to finish that by 2026. I know it’s been a long time coming, but I truly believe we’re building something that will change how we move around this city for the better.

"Thank you for being patient and hopeful. We’re getting there, together."

Watch the video below;

Source: Legit.ng