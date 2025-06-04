In the wake of a catastrophic flood that struck Mokwa LGA on May 29, 2025, Governor Umar Bago of Niger state has announced that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations will be observed in a low-key manner across the state

The disaster has claimed over 200 lives, left hundreds missing, and collapsed a key bridge, severely disrupting food supply chains

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued by the secretary to the state government Abubakar Usman as traditional festivities such as Durbar and others have been suspended

Niger state, Minna - Governor Umar Bago of Niger state has ordered low-key Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the state in honor of victims of the recent devastating flood in Mokwa Local Government Area.

Flood forces Niger to cancel Eid festivities

In a statement issued by the secretary to the state government, Abubakar Usman, Governor Bago of Niger state directed all emirates in the state to observe the festival in a low-key manner.

As reported by Vanguard, traditional Sallah events such as Hawan Bariki, Durbar, and other public gatherings have been suspended.

“This decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic flood in Mokwa,” the statement read.

“It is also intended to allow a period of mourning, prayer, and sober reflection across the state.”

The governor expressed sympathy to the affected families and communities, urging citizens to use the sacred occasion to offer prayers for the departed and engage in acts of charity to support those in need.

Mokwa flood: Over 200 dead, hundreds missing

The devastating flood has claimed over 200 lives, with hundreds still missing as rescue efforts transition to recovery operations.

Residents recount harrowing tales of survival, loss, and destruction, as contaminated floodwaters raise concerns over a potential disease outbreak.

The collapse of Mokwa Bridge threatens food supply chains, with farmers and truck drivers warning of skyrocketing prices and logistical disruptions.

Tinubu approves N2bn, 20 trucks of rice for Mokwa flood victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved ₦2 billion and 20 trucks of rice to support victims of the devastating Mokwa flood in Niger State.

The decision comes after Vice President Kashim Shettima visited the devastated communities to assess the damage firsthand and deliver the federal government’s response.

