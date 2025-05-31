Sallah: Jubilation as Nigerian Governor Approves Early Payment of June Salaries
- Governor Ahmed Aliyu has approved the payment of June salaries earlier than usual to help civil servants prepare for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration
- The governor who is currently in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, issued the directive via a statement signed by the governor’s press secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa
- Workers at both the state and local government levels, including those working with the Local Government Education Authority and pensioners will get their pay ahead of Sallah
Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has directed the early payment of June salaries to all civil servants across the state, beginning Monday, June 2, 2025, to enable them to prepare for the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir festival.
The directive, announced in a statement issued on Saturday, May 31, by the governor’s press secretary, Malam Abubakar Bawa, applied to workers at the state and local government levels, including staffers of the Local Government Education Authority and pensioners.
According to Bawa, this marks the third time the administration is releasing salaries ahead of schedule to support workers during festive periods.
As reported by The Punch, the governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage, said the gesture was intended to ease financial pressures and enable the civil servants to purchase sacrificial animals and make adequate preparations for the celebration.
“I am using this medium to remind civil servants of the popular saying, to whom much is given, much is expected.
“Therefore, I expect you all to be committed and dedicated to your work,” Aliyu stated.
Sallah: What workers were expected to do during the holiday
As reported by The Punch, he highlighted several initiatives undertaken by his administration to support the workers.
“I expect the civil servants to reciprocate these efforts by being punctual and responsible at their places of work,” he added.
When is Sultan Eid-El-Kabir?
Legit.ng reported that the leader of Muslims in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared today, Wednesday, May 28, the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1446 AH.
A statement by the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) said the sighting of the crescent of the moon put the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir on Friday, June 6, 2025.
Dhul-Hijjah is considered a sacred month and a time of heightened devotion, reflection, and acts of worship.
Sokoto governor implements N70,000 minimum wage
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Sokoto state government commenced the implementation of the N70,000 national minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Sokoto, debunked reports suggesting non-implementation.
Governor Ahmed Aliyu was commended as the most worker-friendly governor for prompt salary payments, pensions, and labour reforms.
