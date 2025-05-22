Labour Party's Peter Obi has called on the federal government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu to act fast regarding the revelation by Governor Babagana Zulum about insurgency

Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, has called for immediate action following Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum’s recent claims that certain Nigerian politicians and members of the armed forces act as informants and collaborators for Boko Haram insurgents.

Zulum uncovers alleged Boko Haram informants

Legit.ng reported that Governor Zulum urged President Tinubu to listen to military advice and improve non-kinetic strategies while condemning politicisation of insecurity.

Describing the revelation as “a damning indictment of the state of our nation,” Obi said in a statement on Thursday, May 22, via a post shared on his X page that if the allegations are true, they confirmed the long-standing fears among Nigerians of internal betrayal at the highest levels.

“It is not just shocking; it is devastating. Our country is bleeding not only from external attacks but also from betrayal at the highest levels,” Obi stated.

He insisted that anyone found aiding, abetting, or collaborating with terrorists, regardless of their position or title, must be treated as a traitor to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Such individuals have no place in our institutions and must be identified, exposed, and prosecuted without delay. We cannot win the war against terrorism while traitors sit in the corridors of power, feeding off the blood of innocent Nigerians,” Obi warned.

Zulum's revelation: Peter Obi sends message to FG

Obi further described the issue as transcending security concerns, calling it “a moral collapse.”

He urged the federal government to treat Zulum’s allegations with the utmost seriousness and respond decisively.

“The federal government must treat this revelation with urgency. Words are not enough.

“Silence and inaction following such explosive disclosures only serve to embolden the enemies within. The Nigerian people demand answers—and, more importantly, action,” he added.

Obi commended Governor Zulum for his courage, saying:

“He has done what few in power dare to do: he has spoken the truth. That truth must not die in the news cycle. It must be pursued, investigated, and confronted with courage and justice.”

Read Peter Obi's full statement below:

Borno gov Zulum raises alarm

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum alerted the federal government and the military that only one town remains under government control in Marte LGA of Borno state.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Governor Zulum warned that Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents are on the verge of taking over the entire 300 towns in the LGA.

Governor Zulum appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Army to take swift and coordinated action to prevent the complete collapse of government control in the area.

