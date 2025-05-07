Governor Babagana Zulum has officially banned the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in Borno state, citing rising criminal activities and social vices

Zulum accused both the current and former security personnel of actively contributing to the criminal behaviour and prostitution in Maiduguri

The governor set up a reconstituted committee and ordered them to clamp down on illegal hotels, brothels, and criminal hideouts in Maiduguri and surrounding areas

Maiduguri, Borno state - Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has announced a ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages in the state.

Reason emerges as Governor Zulum bans the sale of alcohol in Borno state.

The governor accused members of the military and other security personnel of contributing to rising criminality and anti-social vices in Maiduguri and its environs.

As reported by The Nation, Zulum spoke on Tuesday, May 6, during the inauguration of a newly reconstituted committee on “revocation of illegal hotels, brothels, shanties, and criminal hideouts and curbing the menace of antisocial vices,” at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

The governor said:

“I am happy to know that army officers are here, especially the military, police, and others are here because most of these activities were committed by whom? Some of them are dismissed army officers, dismissed security officers, current army officers, men and officers, including civilians.

“So, there should be no sacred cow in this matter if we want the Maiduguri metropolis and indeed the state to get rid of insurgency, terrorism and other sorts of criminalities."

Zulum accuses security personnel of promoting criminality in Borno state.

Additionally, Zulum empowered the committee with a renewed mandate to rid Maiduguri and the surrounding areas of criminal elements and social decay.

