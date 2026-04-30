Victor Osimhen has shared the best three pieces of advice he has received from coaches in his career so far

The striker has played with multiple coaches so far in his club career and in the Nigerian national team

He currently plays under Turkish manager Okan Buruk at Galatasaray having joined from Napoli

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has shared the best three pieces of advice he has received from managers who have coached him so far in his career.

Osimhen has played under the tutelage of multiple coaches at clubs and in the national team since breaking out at the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Victor Osimhen and Luciano Spalletti during their time together at Napoli. Photo by Giuseppe Mafia.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, in his club career he has played for 12 managers at five clubs, four coaches in the Nigerian senior national team.

Osimhen reveals best advice from coaches

Victor Osimhen’s best season so far in the top five European leagues came under Luciano Spalletti, under whom he won the Italian Serie A and Golden Boot. The striker shared the advice he got from the Italian during a session with Onah Kosi.

“Spalletti will tell me to be focused. I won't tell you how to play football. I only teach you the basics which I know you know. But stay focused. Do your job. Sweat for the badge. Sweat for your family. Be proud of yourself. But just do your job and be focused,” he said.

Gennaro Gattuso, who also coached him at Napoli was famous for being a tough player during his playing days and it reflects in the advice he gave Osimhen.

“Gattuso said to me ‘Hey, in this game, I want you to destroy them. Destroy them. Bleed if you have to bleed, but get the result and be proud of yourself.’ But I think it's not just me. I know he says to the other, you know, to the other guys,” he added.

Osimhen currently plays under Okan Buruk at Galatasaray and Eric Chelle in the national team, and he disclosed what the Franco-Malian told him.

Victor Osimhen shares the best advice he got from Eric Chelle. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“Eric Chelle will say you are one of the best strikers in the world. You are one of the best strikers in the world. Now go out there and show them why I say you're one of the best strikers in the world,” he said.

“I mean, yes, but he said to me, you know, and he would say go there, do your job, let them know the reason why you are one of the best.”

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year added that other coaches have said inspirational words to him before and after matches, but above all, he is his own first motivator.

Okan Buruk praises Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Okan Buruk praised Victor Osimhen after the striker scored during Galatasaray's 3-0 win over Fenerbahce.

Osimhen returned from injury and scored the opening goal to help Galatasaray win the title-decider, proving why the team struggled in his absence.

Source: Legit.ng